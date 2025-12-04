Review: A SHERLOCK CAROL at Ottawa Little Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The holiday season is officially upon us! Ottawa Little Theatre’s festive offering closing out its 2024-2025 season is A Sherlock Carol, by Mark Shanahan, directed for the OLT stage by Josh Kemp. The play is a mashup of two beloved literary characters: Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens’ Ebeneezer Scrooge. To begin with, Moriarty, the Napoleon of crime, is dead. The brooding Holmes feels like he has no purpose in life, for what is a brilliant detective to do without a worthy adversary?

Scott Simms and Sean C. Dwyer in A Sherlock Carol.

​​​​​Photo by Maria Vartanova.

This tale begins after the events of A Christmas Carol, with Holmes drawn reluctantly into a case. Ebenezer Scrooge has been found dead and a now grown up Tiny Tim suspects his benefactor has fallen victim to a murderer. Holmes must use his powers of deduction to bring the killer to justice - with the help of some Christmas spirit, of course.

The layered stage design (Christian Giansante and Chelsey Prince) was a standout feature, making excellent use of the entire performance space. Set pieces were thoughtfully arranged to create depth and movement, allowing scenes to flow seamlessly. However, the absence of a backdrop to block the view of actors entering and exiting from the rear did occasionally distract from the otherwise immersive experience.

Period-accurate costumes (designed by Ross Dumontet) add authenticity and charm to each scene, transporting the audience to the show’s Victorian London Setting. The props (designed by Zsuzsa Etesi) are well-chosen and go a long way to helping the story come alive. Lighting is used to build suspense and changes based on the whether the scene calls for the warmth of a kitchen, a snowy winter’s night, or the chill at the site of a murder.

The festive atmosphere is palpable. Opening with carollers is a delightful way to set the tone and that, combined with the seasonal décor, captures the spirit of the holidays (pun intended). The original score (by Steve Parkin) is a fitting accompaniment to the play’s action.

The cast of A Sherlock Carol. Photo by Maria Vartanova.

The cast delivers strong performances across the board, with extra praise for Sean C. Dwyer who portrays Holmes, and Michael Hart as Dr. Timothy Cratchit. Dwyer has the perfect balance of sharp intellect and dry humour that we expect from Holmes, while Tiny Tim radiates warmth and optimism, anchoring the emotional core of the play. Robert McMullan plays a traditional version of Scrooge, recreating his gruff but joyous transformation from a curmudgeon to charitable and kind man. Emma Verwijs skillfully interprets multiple characters with various accents. Scott Simms is simply over the top in his caricature of Mrs. Dilbar, adding an element of comic relief to the show. Christina Roman’s sultry Countess Morcar is also a welcome diversion, adding a bit of mystique to the character-suspect lineup.

The murder mystery is fun and well thought out, although seasoned mystery lovers may find it a little too easy to solve. That said, the journey to the big reveal is thoroughly enjoyable.

A Sherlock Carol is ideal for mystery aficionados, fans of classic literature, and anyone seeking a cozy evening at the theatre. Whether you love Holmes’ deductive brilliance or Dickens’ timeless message of goodwill, A Sherlock Carol offers a blend of both. Unfortunately, the show is so popular that its entire run sold out almost immediately. Head over to Ottawa Little Theatre’s web site to see what is in store for the 2026 season.

