Review: Kid Koala's THE STORYVILLE MOSQUITO at National Arts Centre

Kid Koala's The Storyville Mosquito - Photo by Lin Yu-Quan.

Kid Koala's The Storyville Mosquito tells the tale of a young mosquito who leaves his rural home to pursue the dream of playing clarinet at Sid Villa's Music Hall in the Big City. Through trials, triumphs, and encounters with adversaries, as well as some unexpected allies, Mosquito’s journey is a metaphor for ambition, resilience, and the search for belonging.

What makes this show so unique is its design, from its miniature sets and tiny props - like the teensy Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band costumes - that create a world that feels real. And absolutely everything in the production is done live; the film is projected above the stage, as the story comes to life right before your eyes, with seventy-five puppets in a series of twenty meticulously detailed dioramas. The players bounce from element to element, with eight cameras following the action. Each element demands precision, as each of the fifteen performers must be perfectly in sync to animate Mosquito’s world.

When things start to get really tough for Mosquito, Kid Koala encourages the audience to cheer him on, creating a personal connection to an oft-despised insect and making the audience surprisingly invested in what happens to him.

Kid Koala's The Storyville Mosquito - Photo by Lin Yu-Quan.

The live string trio (Lana Tomlin, David Campbell, and Marcus Takizawa) provides warmth, weaving classical textures into an overall playful soundscape. Kid Koala’s signature turntable scratching and live piano score bring modern energy, seamlessly blending with the other instruments. Kid Koala also provides the voice of Mosquito through the clarinet, adding another element of charm to the storytelling.

Although Kid Koala's popularity may draw the audience in, the show is not just about one artist. It is, rather, a demonstration of what happens when a team works in perfect harmony. Every element, from the delicate set pieces to the live music, is interdependent. The result is a seamless fusion of theatre, animation, and concert performance, a hybrid that feels both intimate and spectacular.

The Storyville Mosquito is a unique theatrical experience that transcends genres. I was completely taken in by the charm of the story, as well as the incredible level of artistry that happens as the animation unfolds right before your eyes. I recommend the show not only for fans of Kid Koala’s music, but also for families and anyone interested in storytelling, theatre design, and animation.

A celebration of creativity, collaboration, and imagination that is not to be missed, The Storyville Mosquito is an unforgettable journey into a miniature world with a giant heart. Kid Koala's The Storyville Mosquito is on stage at the National Arts Centre's Babs Asper Theatre through December 13th. Get tickets at the link below or click here for more information.

