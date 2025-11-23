Review: Orpheus Musical Theatre's Presentation of ANNIE at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orpheus Musical Theatre opened its 2025-2026 season last night with the classic, family-favourite, Annie, directed by Brendan Finnerty. The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 1977, was inspired by Harold Gray’s comic strip, Little Orphan Annie. With music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, the show has become an enduring favourite due to its themes of hope and resilience, and it’s larger than life characters.

The show follows an eleven year old orphan named Annie (Waverly Unsworth alternating in the role with Sienna Rader) as she escapes Miss Hannigan’s (Hilary Peckas) dreary orphanage and finds a new life with a self-made billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. The show features recognizable and iconic musical numbers like “Tomorrow” and “Hard Knock Life”.

The sets, designed by Tony Walker, effectively capture the orphanage’s dim starkness; the stained, yellowed walls providing a visual contrast to the brightness and luxury of the Warbucks’ estate. Scene changes are frequent, but efficient, ensuring that the show’s momentum is unbroken.

Period-appropriate costumes, designed by Jody Haucke, transport the audience to the 1930s and provide subtle insight into the characters, from the orphan girls’ plain, serviceable tunics to Warbucks’ sharp suits and Miss Hannigan’s eccentric, almost theatrical, attire. Lighting (Rob Puchyr) is used effectively to underscore shifts in the mood, like creating warmth in the mansion or the chill of an unforgiving night in Hooverville.

Peckas’ Miss Hannigan and Peter Graves’ Warbucks each deliver commanding performances, showcasing their vocal prowess and depth of character.

Unsworth’s Annie and Thea Nikolic’s Grace bring charm and sincerity to their roles, but they struggle to reach and hold some of the higher notes of the score.

Sandy the Dog is a delightful puppet (props co-designed by Kristen Gracie and Karsten Skeries), and Kira Haucke, the puppeteer, deserves praise for bringing Annie’s pooch to life with lots of personality for the brief time they are on stage. I found myself wishing that the script allowed more stage time for Sandy.

Even though the story takes place during the Great Depression, musical numbers like “Hooverville” still resonate today, as I am reminded of our society’s ongoing struggles with inflation, homelessness, and tent cities. In that context, Annie’s message of hope and perseverance feels strikingly relevant. Despite her own seemingly helpless situation, Annie’s firm belief that “the sun will come out tomorrow” allows her to maintain optimism in the face of adversity. In addition, the community spirit in Hooverville, the rallying together of the orphan girls, and the bond between Annie and “Daddy” Warbucks reminds us that family is not necessarily defined by blood but, rather, by love.

If you’re looking for a heartwarming story with recognizable songs and nostalgic charm, look no further than Annie. Orpheus’s production does not disappoint with its strong design choices, thoughtful staging, and committed performances. Don’t wait until “Tomorrow”; see Annie on stage now through November 30th at Meridian Theatres @Centrepointe. Tickets are available by clicking the link below or click here for more information.

