Theatre Collingwood Unveils 2026 Season Featuring the Fireside Festival and More

Theatre Collingwood has unveiled its 2026 season, a year-long celebration of Connections Through Story, Song & Community. Running from January through November, the new season blends heartwarming theatre, uplifting music, and unforgettable live experiences across South Georgian Bay. At the centre of Theatre Collingwood's work is connection: between artists and audiences, stories and hearts, and community and creativity. With no permanent venue, the company continues to turn flexibility into strength by transforming unique spaces across the region into vibrant stages. From porches to churches, boats to ballrooms, Theatre Collingwood proves that live theatre can thrive wherever people come together.

2026 WINTER HIGHLIGHTS

The season begins with the Fireside Festival (January 24–25), a warm and welcoming celebration of local musicians and storytellers. Inspired by the beloved Porchside Festival, this new winter gathering honours Collingwood's homegrown talent while paying tribute to Theatre Collingwood's enduring legacy. In February, audiences will fall in love with A.R. Gurney's Love Letters (February 13–14), featuring notable community members onstage at the Simcoe Street Theatre. This tender and humorous favourite unfolds through a lifetime of letters exchanged between two lifelong friends. In March, laughter steals the spotlight with Girls Nite Out: Pajama Party! (March 6–7) at The Normandy Room, next to the Collingwood Legion. For the 7th annual comedy extravaganza, the incomparable Elvira Kurt is joined by Jennine Profeta, Diana Frances, and Karen Parker for a riotously funny celebration of friendship, fun, and fabulous pajamas—just in time for International Women’s Day. This is a night guaranteed to leave audiences laughing, cheering, and ready to party!

A SEASON OF CONNECTION AND DISCOVERY

Next year, Theatre Collingwood proudly reintroduces its 3-Play Subscription Series, featuring three outstanding productions at The Marsh Street Centre in Clarksburg:

April 21–25 – Shirley Valentine

Escape. Discover. Live.

Willy Russell's uplifting one-woman classic, presented by Globus Theatre and starring Sarah Quick, invites audiences to rediscover life’s possibilities through Shirley’s spontaneous escape to Greece.

June 23–26 – The Bean

Espresso Yourself in this Heartwarming New Comedy.

A world premiere by Norm Foster, The Bean brings warmth, wit, and connection to the stage as two strangers meet in a coffee shop and discover how a single conversation can change everything.

October 14–17 – Get Down Tonight

Step back into the decade of rhythm, soul, and unforgettable style. Leisa Way and The Wayward Wind Band will thrill audiences with this high-energy musical revue that celebrates the iconic sounds of the 1970s and features hits by The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Elton John, and many more.

Early Bird 3-Play Subscriptions are available at a discounted price of $147.00 (inclusive) from November 24, 2025, to January 30, 2026. Tickets also make thoughtful holiday gifts and subscriptions offer the best value of the season.

SUMMER, MUSIC, MYSTERY AND HOLIDAY MAGIC

The summertime favourite, the Porchside Festival, returns in July, transforming porches, patios, and verandas across South Georgian Bay into intimate performance spaces perfect for music, theatre, and storytelling. In September, Theatre Collingwood will present our “hidden gem”, a powerful and deeply moving theatrical experience based on one of the most cherished true stories of our time. Centered on the extraordinary bond between a man and his former mentor, the production explores what it means to live with purpose, love without hesitation, and find meaning even in the most difficult moments. The title of the production will be revealed next summer, but it is a story that has touched millions around the world and is not to be missed.

The holidays bring double the laughter with the Holiday Time Double Bill (November 24–28), featuring two festive comedies by Norm Foster: The Office Christmas Party starring Darren Keay and Emily Oriold, and Widow Wonderland starring Melanie Janzen and Jamie Williams.