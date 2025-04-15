Alessia Cara and TALK to Headline the 2025 Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From August 27th to 31st, 2025, the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival (FMG) is set to deliver five unforgettable nights of live performances. Renowned artists like Alessia Cara and TALK, along with many exciting up-and-coming acts, will be performing across the festival’s four stages.

On Sunday, August 31st, GRAMMY Award winner for Best New Artist and 5-time Juno Award winner Alessia Cara will headline with her global hits like “Scars To Your Beautiful” and “Stay” – both with billions of streams. Alessia Cara also lent her voice to “How Far I’ll Go,” the official song for Disney’s animated film Moana, penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On Friday, August 29th, get ready for TALK, whose smash hits “Run Away To Mars” and “A Little Bit Happy” have made waves internationally. TALK has shared stages with major artists including Imagine Dragons, Luke Combs, Shania Twain and The Lumineers. Even more artists will be added to the lineup in the coming weeks!

In addition to the evening concerts, festival pass holders can enjoy the spectacular evening hot air balloons launches, taking place around 6:30 pm, from Wednesday to Sunday - weather permitting. Early birds can also catch the free morning hot air balloons launches at approximately 6:30 am, Thursday through Sunday.

As night falls, don’t miss the magical Night glow, where balloons light up the park in a dazzling display, followed by the Michel Quesnel, Pharmacist Fireworks show at around 10:30 pm each night. The Beauce Carnaval Amusement Park will also be on site, offering fun for all ages.

Until April 21st, festivalgoers can take advantage of a limited-time flash sale at fmg2025.ca, offering $20 off on the 5-day pass. Children aged 10 and under get free general admission with a reserved ticket.

