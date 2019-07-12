YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Comes To The Maltz Jupiter Theatre!

Take a moment to appreciate life's simple pleasures with the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown!

Renowned performer and Conservatory faculty member Ricky Nahas will direct and choreograph the upcoming production of the heartwarming musical on July 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. on the Theatre's stage. Fun for the entire family, tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.

The show will star 42 students from Palm Beach, Martin County and beyond who are participating in the Maltz Jupiter Theatre Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts' three-week Junior Conservatory summer camp (grades 3-5), in which students learn all aspects of theatre such as acting, dance and voice, culminating in fun-filled full performances of the musical.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a 1967 musical comedy with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, based on the popular characters created by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz in his comic strip Peanuts. The musical premiered off-Broadway in 1967 to much success, with a Broadway production that opened in 1971, a West End production that opened in 1968 and nine U.S. touring companies. A revised 1999 Broadway revival also followed. The production's original cast recording was nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album in 1968.

"A miracle!" raved The New York Times about the show, stating that "most everything works, because almost everything is effortless." The Village Voice praised its set and cast, calling them "strikingly talented."

A fresh approach to the all-time 1967 classic, the Theatre's version will feature Sally and Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, and Snoopy in this charming revue of vignettes and songs. Two new songs, "Beethoven Day" and "My New Philosophy," have been added to the twelve numbers from the original version, which include "My Blanket and Me," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness."

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown features all of Charles Schulz' classic characters and brings us all back to a simpler time to remind us what really matters," said Julie Rowe, director of education for the Conservatory. "The music is dynamic and the lessons poignant. Audiences will love this refreshed stage version of the stories they know and love!"

Seen onstage in the Theatre's professional productions of Les Misérables, The Wiz and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Nahas has served as a Conservatory faculty member for the past six years, teaching voice and dance. He previously directed and choreographed the Conservatory's productions of In the Heights, Madagascar JR., Sister Act, Guys and Dolls, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach, Jr., Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr., SEUSSICAL and Little Shop of Horrors, and also choreographed all three years of the Theatre's productions of Through the Looking Glass. Notable roles include Radames in Aida, Mungojerrie in CATS, a swing and dance captain in the National Tour of Altar Boyz and Double J in Saturday Night Fever. Currently based in West Palm Beach, Nahas has performed throughout Europe, with TV credits that include Burn Notice and Guiding Light.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown has so many creative elements and wonderful opportunities for young performers to create and explore," Nahas said. "The music is fabulous and the musical is so much fun for everyone. Bring the entire family to this high-energy, fun-filled musical!"

During camp, Nahas will guide students through the process of auditioning for a Broadway show, a rigorous rehearsal schedule and the opportunity to showcase all that they've learned onstage, complete with costumes, sets, professional lighting and a professional theater orchestra.

The musical features design elements from a host of industry professionals, including scenic and props design by the Theatre's properties master Casey Blanton, sound design by the Theatre's resident sound designer Marty Mets, lighting design by Michael Jon Burris, costume design by Brittani Seach, music direction from Conservatory faculty member John Mercurio, dance instruction assistance from dance captain David Williams and stage management from Noelle Dibble.

Showtimes for the Conservatory's upcoming production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for children. For tickets, call the Theatre's box office at (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org.





