Tickets Are on Sale for KidzBop, Tommy Torres and The Tamburitzans at Dr. Phillips Center

TOMMY TORRES

Show Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020

Show Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Bob Carr Theater

Tickets: Start at $50.

Presented by: CMN & Rimas Entertainment Present

Description

One of the most prolific singer-songwriters and producers of his generation, Tommy Torres continues to deliver music that connects deeply with his fans. Recipient of multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, he has been named "#1 Hot Latin Tracks Producer" by Billboard magazine and "Composer of the Year" by ASCAP. Currently, Tommy is in the studio working on his 5th solo album.

The Tamburitzans

Show Date: Friday, March 6, 2020

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Tickets: $38. Students and Seniors $33.

Presented by: The Tamburitzans

Description

America's longest running live stage production, the Tamburitzans have entertained and delighted audiences of all ages for over eight decades. Dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritage, the ensemble delivers a high caliber multi-media showcase. This season's ensemble features 29 passionate young professionals in a vibrant and energetic production featuring festive costumes, bold visuals, daring acrobatics, and musical variety for the whole family.

Through music, song, and dance Symbols: Expressions of Culture showcases beauty and brilliance of traditions from around the globe. Woven as a tapestry of Croatian, Georgian, Nordic, Russian, Serbian, Polish, Irish and Bulgarian cultures, audiences will be transported to folk celebrations through intricate choreography, mesmerizing music, and unique voices. A memorable experience like no other!

KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour

Show Date: Sunday, November 15, 2020

Show Time: 4 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets: Start at $25. VIP packages available

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center in association with Live Nation

Description

Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP's best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Named one of Billboard Magazine's Top 100 Artists of the Decade, The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.

KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the US, KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 21 million albums and generated over 4.5 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history-The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand-have had more Top 10 albums.

Kids Night On Broadway for Disney's Aladdin

Show Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets: Buy one ticket, get one ticket free. Use code KIDSNIGHT. Check website for details drphillipscenter.org.

Description: Discover a whole new world at ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. See why audiences and critics agree, ALADDIN is "Exactly What You Wish For!" (NBC-TV).

