Tickets Are Now On Sale For The Ensemble Company's CLYBOURNE PARK

Tickets are now on sale for The Ensemble Company's production of Clybourne Park, Bruce Norris's acclaimed play which won the Tony Award for Best Play as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The Ensemble Company's production will be directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Howard (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), who previously directed Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike for the company.

On two separate afternoons, 50 years apart, a modest bungalow on Chicago's northwest side becomes a contested site in the politics of race. September 1959: Russ and Bev are moving out to the suburbs. They've inadvertently sold the house to the neighborhood's first black family and ignited a community showdown. September 2009: the neighborhood is ripe for gentrification and the house is again changing hands. This time to a young white couple with plans for demolition and a knack for saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. In a provocative nod to A Raisin in the Sun, Bruce Norris takes a hilarious look at what happens when home becomes a battleground.

The Ensemble Company, the repertory company in residence at Penguin Point Productions, production features Missy Barnes (The Niceties) as Bev/Kathy; Coletyn P. Hentz (Orlando Fringe's F*cking Men) as Jim/Tom; Athena Jean-Etienne as Francine/Lena; Brent Jordan (Six Degrees of Separation) as Albert/Kevin; Megan Kueter (Dying City, Perfect Arrangement) as Betsy/Lindsey); Chad Lewis (Theater West End's Driving Miss Daisy) as Russ/Dan; and Ensemble Company producing artistic director Matthew MacDermid (The Lifespan of a Fact) as Karl/Steve. Ms. Jean-Etienne replaces the previously announced Roberta Emerson.

Clybourne Park runs August 6th through 16th, 2021, and tickets are available for purchase at www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.