The Winter Park Playhouse To Present SINATRA AND FRIENDS One-Night-Only Event This December

The Winter Park Playhouse will present Sinatra and Friends, a dynamic 90-minute concert featuring the acclaimed Mark Raisch and his band The Martinis, for one night only on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at The Mandell Theatre at Orlando Shakes, 812 East Rollins Street, Orlando, FL.

Presented as part of The Winter Park Playhouse’s popular One-Night-Only Series, this exclusive concert transports audiences to the golden era of jazz and swing, celebrating the timeless music of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin, and other legendary artists.

“Mark is absolutely fantastic and brings to life the music of Frank Sinatra and many other incredible icons! Get your tickets early before we sell out!” said Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse.

Net proceeds from this event will directly benefit The Winter Park Playhouse, a nonprofit professional musical theatre company dedicated to enriching the Central Florida community through year-round musical programming onstage and in outreach initiatives.

Tickets for Sinatra and Friends are $65 and go on sale Tuesday, November 4 at 11 a.m.

For tickets and information, call the Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit www.winterparkplayhouse.org.