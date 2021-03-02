The Winter Park Playhouse Continues Live Performance With RESPECT: A MUSICAL JOURNEY OF WOMEN

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, announces their second production as they return to live performance. Respect: A Musical Journey of Women will run March 19 - April 24, 2021.

The Playhouse ensures socially distanced seating and a mask requirement for all patrons, staff, cast and crew. The professional artists will perform in clear face masks. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday, Friday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Respect: A Musical Journey of Women is a high energy, joyful Off-Broadway musical that is an entertaining, exuberant, and exhilarating look at the lives of women over the last century as reflected in popular music of the 20th century. Real life stories of women are interwoven throughout a score of Top-40 hits including "My Man," "Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy," "Stand By Your Man,""I Will Survive,""Respect" and many more!

The professional cast of powerhouse voices includes returning Winter Park Playhouse performers Christine Brandt (How to Marry a Divorced Man) and Mahalia Gronigan (Beehive), along with new additions Kathryn Kilgore and Nyeshia Smith.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph. Resident Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will music direct, and The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, $20 student and theatrical industry professionals. Group rates for 10 people or more available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

For more information and to purchase tickets to live performances, call the box office at 407-645-0145.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit charitable organization and proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.