The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Begins Focus Series With An Evening Of Mozart

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is excited to begin its 2021-2022 Focus Series with An Evening of Mozart on Monday, October 11 at 7 p.m. This performance will take place inside the Main Hall of The Plaza Live.

With Principal Violist Mauricio Céspedes Rivero as both conductor and soloist, the orchestra will perform three of Mozart's works. This performance will feature Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois joining Mauricio Céspedes Rivero for Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra, while Principal Flutist Colleen Blagov and Principal Harpist Haley Rhodeside will perform together on Mozart's Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Orchestra.

The evening's program includes:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- Divertimento for Strings

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- Concerto for Flute, Harp, and Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- Sinfonia Concertante for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra

The Philharmonic will follow updated safety protocols of The Plaza Live venue. Along with mandatory masks at all times for all in attendance over the age of 2, guests 12 years and older will be required to present either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination status. The venue will seat at full capacity with no socially distanced seating. For more information on The Plaza Live's updated health and safety protocols, click here.

Tickets to An Evening of Mozart are on sale and can be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Frank Santos/Dan Dantin Box Office. Tickets start at $18.

Student tickets are available for $10.

Ticketing link: https://my.orlandophil.org/12137?_ga=2.266851784.757445519.1632940997-1841974088.1623098533

Celebrating its 29th Season, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is led by Music Director Eric

Jacobsen and is comprised of creative musicians and artists from around the world. The

Philharmonic annually presents the 11-concert Classics Series and Pops Series, as well as its

Focus Series and Symphony Storytime Series at The Plaza Live, a historic Central Florida

venue. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's vision is to enrich, inspire, and serve the Central

Florida community through the transformative power of live music, and it presents more than

170 live concerts and impacts more than 70,000 children, youth, and families annually through

its Young People's Concerts, Symphony Storytime Series, Notes in Your Neighborhood

program, and free outdoor community concerts. A resident company of the Dr. Phillips Center

for the Performing Arts, the Philharmonic will perform in the new Steinmetz Hall when it opens.

The Orlando Philharmonic is a Partner Organization of the National Alliance for Audition

Support, an initiative to increase diversity in American Orchestras. Learn more at

OrlandoPhil.org.