The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Will Present EMIL AMOK: LOST NPR HOST, WILEY FILIPINO, VEGAN TRANSDAD

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival is set to host a thought-provoking and entertaining one-man show, Emil Amok: Lost NPR Host, Wiley Filipino, Vegan Transdad performed by the multifaceted Emil Guillermo. Combining elements of stand-up comedy, poignant storytelling, and insightful social commentary, this production promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of race, identity, and the Filipino-American experience.

Drawing from his own life experiences and family history, including his father's arrival to America as a colonized Filipino in 1928, Guillermo delves into themes of immigration, assimilation, and the complexities of cultural identity. Through a blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling, Guillermo offers a unique perspective on the challenges faced by immigrants and marginalized communities in America.

Guillermo made history as the first Asian American to host NPR's "All Things Considered," reporting on pivotal events like the Tiananmen Square protests and the fall of the Berlin Wall. With a career spanning television, radio, and print media, Guillermo continues to make an impact through his thought-provoking insights and commitment to civil rights and social justice. He was honored to be the recipient of the Dr. Suzanne Ahn Award for Civil Rights and Social Justice from the Asian American Journalists Association. His columns on Asian America, which first started in 1991, are believed to be the longest-running in the Asian-American ethnic media and can be read on the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund website (AALDEF.org/Blog).

Starting in 2014, Emil explored bringing his columns to life on the stage. The result was the ‘Amok Monologues,' where ‘Emil Amok' is not only a comedic exploration of Guillermo's personal journey but also a reflection on broader issues such as colonialism, discrimination, and the evolving definition of family. From his father's immigration to the United States to his daughter's gender transition, Guillermo fearlessly tackles topics that are both deeply personal and universally relevant.

Audiences can expect a dynamic performance that navigates seamlessly between laughter and introspection. As Guillermo skillfully transitions from witty observations to poignant reflections, he invites viewers to join him on a journey of self-discovery and social awareness.

Emil Amok: Lost NPR Host, Wiley Filipino, Vegan Transdad is being performed during the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival May 14 -17 at the festival's Scarlet Venue located inside of the Orlando Family Stages (1001 E. Princeton St.) Rehearsal Hall.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tixlink.co/amok.

