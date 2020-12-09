The Orlando Big Band Brings The Athens Theatre Their Holiday Favorites

The Orlando Big Band is back at the beautiful Athens Theater this December 22nd with their swingin' Holiday Favorites concert. Join Bing, Rosemary, Cab, Glenn, Artie and Benny for some of the greatest holiday hits of all time.

These songs will bring this magical season to life with classic selections from the 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s. Don't miss this great performance that will have you dancing in your seat and wanting to sing along.

Established in 2012, this nineteen-member ensemble is a true representation of the bands of the 30s, 40s and 50s. The Orlando Big Band began with the purpose of recreating the live music of the Big Band Era with all the little details, and has been wowing audiences ever since with their dedication to the swingin' classics that pulled America through some of the toughest years on record.

This impressively large band brings back the vintage sound and great tunes by Glenn Miller, The Andrews Sisters, Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, Woody Herman, Cab Calloway and many others in true form. Having transcribed the music from the originally pressed Decca and Bluebird recordings, each melody is an audio recreation of the original live performance.

The Orlando Big Band's director and founder Bennett Harmon's passion for this music is evident by all the extra little steps he has taken to perfect their performances. By recreating as much as possible of the original inflections and dynamics, each tune takes on a life of its own, and with the help of a very talented group of musicians, they put on a show that could rival the originals.

Sporting an ensemble of 18 musicians and 3 featured vocalists, it is no wonder that they have become one of the most active and sought after bands in Florida.

The Orlando Big Band's "Holiday Favorites" performs on December 22nd with socially-distant seating at 4pm and 7pm on December 22nd at the historic Athens Theatre located in Downtown DeLand.

Tickets prices are $30 for Preferred Seating (Row A-E, Downstairs Center, & Row CC-DD Balcony Center), $25 for Adults, $23 for Seniors and Vetrans, and $11 for Children. Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre's website (www.AthensDeLand.com), and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hour before live performances.