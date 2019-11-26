The Ensemble Company To Present Double Bill Of David Sedaris Holiday Comedies

The Ensemble Company, the repertory company in residence at Penguin Point Productions located in the Oviedo Mall, concludes its debut season with a double bill of David Sedaris comedies: The SantaLand Diaries and Season's Greetings, both adapted for the stage by Joe Mantello.

Escape the most painfully festive time of year with two laugh-'til-you-cry stories from the merrily subversive mind of humorist David Sedaris. The SantaLand Diaries is a scathingly humorous story recounting Sedaris' brief employment as Crumpet, an out-of-work actor-turned-elf working in Macy's SantaLand. In an act of desperation, he finds himself trading in his dignity for red-and-white striped tights and a paycheck, while wittily revealing the true nature of the beast formerly known as Christmas. In Season's Greetings, we are introduced to Mrs. Dunbar, insistently cheerful in tone while composing her annual holiday greeting detailing her slow descent into insanity during the holiday season. Both one-act comedies are for mature elves only.

The Ensemble Company's production will be directed by guest director Tyler Adcock and features 2019 Ensemble members Ryan Ball (The Lion in Winter) as Crumpet and Rose LaMarre as Mrs. Dunbar.

The production will run December 12th through 16th, 2019 at Penguin Point Productions, located in the Oviedo Mall at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765. Performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday evening will be at 7:00pm with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets-priced at $20 for Adults; $18 for Seniors (60 plus); and $16 for Students (with I.D.)-are available at www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.

The SantaLand Diaries & Season's Greetings is the final production of The Ensemble Company's debut season in residence at Penguin Point Productions. The 2020 season begins in January with Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, followed by Orlando premieres of Mother of the Maid, Torch Song, and The Lifespan of a Fact following critically acclaimed New York runs as well as the enduring classics Les Liaisons Dangereuses and A Tuna Christmas. For further information, visit The Ensemble Company on Facebook (@theensemblecompany) or at www.theensemblecompany.com.





