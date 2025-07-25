THE MUSIC MAN, MRS. DOUBTFIRE & BEETLEJUICE Set for The Sharon 2025–2026 Broadway Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and Significant Productions have unveiled the 2025–2026 Broadway Subscription Series, bringing three major musicals to The Villages, Florida.

The season will include The Music Man, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Beetlejuice, with two special add-on productions: Austen’s Pride and Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas Carol.

Subscriptions are on sale now at www.TheSharon.com, offering a 12% discount and early access to prime seating.

2025–2026 Broadway Subscription Titles

THE MUSIC MAN

February 7–8, 2026

Meredith Willson’s Tony-winning musical follows charismatic con man Harold Hill as he transforms the town of River City—while unexpectedly falling for its skeptical librarian. With unforgettable numbers like “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “’Til There Was You,” this classic tale of redemption and romance is perfect for all ages.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

April 16–17, 2026

Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire follows out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard, who disguises himself as an eccentric Scottish nanny to remain close to his children. Full of heart and hilarity, the musical explores the bonds of family and the power of reinvention.

BEETLEJUICE

May 22–23, 2026

The ghost-with-the-most returns in this wild musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s cult favorite. Teenager Lydia Deetz finds herself in a world of mischief and the undead, featuring over-the-top effects, a rocking score, and ghoulish humor that Variety calls “screamingly good fun.”

Add-On Performances

AUSTEN’S PRIDE

September 17–18, 2025

Jane Austen steps into the world of Pride and Prejudice in this reimagined musical that explores the author’s creative process. With a sweeping score and fresh narrative lens, Austen’s Pride blurs the line between fact and fiction in a powerful story of self-discovery and literary legacy.

Dolly Parton’S SMOKEY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL

December 20–21, 2025

Set in 1930s Tennessee, Dolly Parton’s version of A Christmas Carol follows a coal-mining Scrooge through a snowy Appalachian redemption. With heartfelt songs and a down-home holiday spirit, this musical brings Dickens' classic tale to life in a whole new way.

For more information and to purchase subscriptions, visit www.TheSharon.com or call (352) 668-9502. The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is located at 1051 Main Street, The Villages, FL 32159.