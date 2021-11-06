Support The Arts This Holiday Season with Bring ME Home for the Holidays

Support the arts this holiday season with ME Performing Arts as they present "Bring ME Home for the Holidays," a holiday benefit concert featuring The Orlando Artist Guild, Dance Theatre of Orlando, and the Marshall Ellis Dance School. This benefit will spread cheer, joy, and creativity throughout the Central Florida community.

The benefit will be held on Friday, December 17 at the ME Theatre. Proceeds from the event will go toward ME Dance, Inc., a 501c3 charitable organization with the goal of introducing innovative ideas through dance to create growth in the Central Florida arts community. ME Dance operates to enrich the community by featuring talent through art.

ME Dance was founded in 2011 by Marshall Ellis, who saw the opportunity for more professional dance in Central Florida and was inspired to create an environment where student and professional artists could reach their fullest potential. The charity supports the artists of Dance Theatre of Orlando, who receive 100% of ticket profits from performances. Over the last year, ME Dance has strived to develop lasting relationships with community organizations, such as with Orange County Public Schools and the University of Central Florida Center for Autism and Related Disabilities.

ME Performing Arts partnered with The Orlando Artist Guild earlier this year. The Orlando Artist Guild works to elevate local talent in the Orlando theatre community by staging new works, seldom seen theatrical pieces, and reimagined classics as well as developing brave and inclusive spaces for young professionals through educational outreach. At the "Bring ME Home for the Holidays" benefit concert, members will be performing holiday classics.

The one-night "Bring ME Home for the Holidays" benefit concert will be held on Friday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the ME Theatre, located at 1300 La Quinta Drive. Tickets are available for $25 each and must be purchased online at https://www.marshallellisdanceschool.com/performances.