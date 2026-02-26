Winter Park Playhouse to Feature Natalie Cordone and Shawn Kilgore in STAGE TO SCREEN

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As part of its popular One-Night-Only Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present the celebrated singing duo, Natalie Cordone and Shawn Kilgore, in their unique tribute, Stage to Screen, for two performances (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.) on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. This special event will take place in the Mandell Theatre at Orlando Shakes, 812 East Rollins Street, Orlando, FL 32803.

Net proceeds from these performances will directly support the non-profit Winter Park Playhouse and its year-round professional musical programming onstage and outreach in the community.

Natalie Cordone and Shawn Kilgore are an acclaimed singing duo who met doing the musical Baby at The Winter Park Playhouse. They are well-loved and regularly perform to sold-out audiences across the nation.

This dynamic show promises an unforgettable experience where the magic of Broadway meets the enchantment of Hollywood. Natalie and Shawn will take audiences on a spectacular journey through the greatest Broadway musicals and iconic movie moments of the 20th century!

Stage to Screen will feature show tunes from famous Broadway hits like Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Beautiful as well as timeless classics from the silver screen such as "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "The Way We Were," "Moon River" and many more.

"Natalie and Shawn give a remarkable performance every time! We have only two performances and limited seating. Get your tickets early before we sell out!" confirms Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse.

The Winter Park Playhouse special events are very popular and consistently sell out. Tickets for this event go on sale Wednesday, February 24 at 11:00 a.m. and are $65.