Strawbridge Art League Exhibit Comes to the Harris Gallery at the Maxwell C. King Center Lobby

A collection of artwork from members of the Strawbridge Art League will be on display in the Harris Gallery at the Maxwell C. King Center lobby from April 1 - April 28.

Re-Vision features 50 pieces of original fine art. In the gallery tradition of the French Impressionists, the league artists comprised this exhibition which includes watercolor, oils, fabric art and 3D artwork. King Center ticketed guests attending main stage performances will have the opportunity to view the exhibition.



The Strawbridge Art League was formed in 1997 when a group of artists gathered together with a mission to share art with our local community and beyond. The goal of the Strawbridge Art League is to share and educate the local community about art while inspiring local artists. Since then they have grown to over 160 members who participate in 10-15 art shows each year at their new gallery in historic downtown Melbourne, and other locations throughout Brevard.

The Strawbridge Art League gives back and helps our local communities in numerous ways; painting anti-bullying murals in area schools, donating artwork to local charities for their fund raising events, Art With The Homeless, working with the SPCA, the Lions Club, Walk for Life, the Wildlife Hospital, and more.

All of the artwork will be available for purchase. For more information on the King Center SAL: ReVision exhibition, please contact (321) 433-5717.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You