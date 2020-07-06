Space Coast Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Drive-In Concert Series With ON BROADWAY

Space Coast Symphony Orchestra is kicking off a new series of Drive-In concerts on July 10 with On Broadway!

The orchestra will salute the health care workers and first responders with a concert of Broadway's best.

Tip your hat to Broadway and join the SCSO for a toe tapping concert of Broadway hits.

Selections include music from the great musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Strouse, Bock, and Lloyd Webber and include Fiddler on the Roof, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, The King and I, Annie, Phantom of the Opera, Grease and more.

The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra will be performing three drive-in concerts this summer to celebrate the strength and resilience of the community. All of the summer concerts in this special Space Coast Strong series will be held in beautiful outdoor settings, to provide for healthful air flow and adequate room for social distancing. Attendees can remain in their vehicles or bring their own seating to each fresh air concert.

All drive-in concerts in the Treasure Coast Strong Summer Series will be performed Fridays at Pathway Church, 1105 58th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966

All drive-in concerts in the Space Coast Strong Summer Series will be performed Saturdays at The Avenue Viera, 2261 Town Center Ave, Melbourne, FL 32940

Tickets: $10 per person or $25 per car (if there are more than two adults). This event is free for those aged 18 and under or with a student ID. Drinks and snacks will be available. We encourage patrons to buy tickets in advance online and present receipt (printed or on phone) to parking attendants to help limit social interaction. Patrons may bring chairs and setup outside of their vehicle to enjoy the concert.

Learn more or purchase at https://spacecoastsymphony.org/event/on-broadway-3/.

