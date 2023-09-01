Space Coast Pride Unveils Details of Pridefest 2023

Activities include a parade, festival, stellar entertainment, family-friendly fun, and special Pride Month events.
Space Coast Pride, formerly known as The Living Room of Brevard, is thrilled to unveil the vibrant details of Pridefest 2023, a monumental celebration of unity, diversity, and LGBTQIA+ pride. As one of the most respected Pride events in the state, this year's festivities promise to be bigger, bolder, and more inclusive than ever.
Parade: The parade kicks off at 11 am, commencing at the Melbourne Auditorium featuring over 50 community groups, organizations, local businesses and corporations, and the Inaugural Trans Visibility March (in partnership with Spektrum Health).
(Route: The parade will move south on Lake Street, west on E Fee Avenue to Oak Street, then run south, cross E Strawbridge Avenue to E New Haven Avenue, then on to Livingston Street to the dispersal point.)
Festival: Following the parade, from 12 pm to 6 pm, the festival will transform E New Haven Avenue into a joyous LGBTQIA+ kaleidoscope. With all day live entertainment, over 130 vendors, including local artisans, merchants, small businesses, corporations, food trucks, and more, will be showcasing their talents and wares.
This year, we proudly present the theme: "Out of this world. United in Pride!" encapsulating our unwavering commitment to celebrating diversity, fostering unity, and expressing our shared pride in who we and the community we serve are.
Space Coast Pride is excited to award the Lifetime Achievement honor to Michael Bloom, an exemplary advocate and founding member of numerous service organizations within the LGBTQIA+ community. Our Youth Grand Marshal, Addisyn Mayer, will join our other esteemed Grand Marshals, Trans Rights activists Kathryn Hagen (Spektrum Health) and Jenna Ramsey (DJ Missdirection, Space Coast Pride).
Prepare to be dazzled by a star-studded lineup, featuring LGBTQ country music sensation Glenn Stewart, American Idol star Alisabeth Von Presley, and NBC's The Voice contestant Karina Iglesias. Our glamorous drag hosts, including Shelita Taylor, Azhia Li Kinkade, Bridgette Galore, Erikka Caine, and more, will keep the energy soaring. A separate stage will focus solely on DJ talent, pumping out beats throughout the day!
Our Pridefest is a celebration for the whole family, with a designated Kid's Zone plus a special butterfly tent.
In addition to Pridefest, Space Coast Pride will serve a month-long menu of special events to celebrate Pride Month, culminating in the spectacular Pridefest celebration. Multiple events will take place the week leading up to Pridefest, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy - from drag brunches, arcade night, skate night, VIP Gala, wine pairing brunch, and more.
Space Coast Pride, a volunteer-managed, not-for-profit organization, has been passionately dedicated to organizing LGBTQIA+ Pride events throughout the Space Coast of East Central Florida since 2007. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment for all individuals, regardless of age, creed, gender, identity, HIV status, national origin, race, religion, or ability.
In 2019, we hosted Pridefest in the Historic Eau Gallie Arts District, attracting over 12,000 attendees and receiving widespread acclaim. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, we pivoted to virtual events to ensure the safety of our community. In 2022, we triumphantly returned by hosting the first-ever Pridefest in Historic Downtown Melbourne, attracting over 15,000 parade and festival attendees.
Pridefest 2023 will further enrich the lives of LGBTQIA+ individuals and families while positioning the Space Coast as a cultural destination that embraces diversity, fosters community, and celebrates equality.
Join in celebrating Pridefest 2023, a remarkable event that embodies unity, diversity, and unwavering pride, even amidst challenging times. For more information, visit their website at Click Here.
