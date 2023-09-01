Space Coast Pride Unveils Details of Pridefest 2023

Activities include a parade, festival, stellar entertainment, family-friendly fun, and special Pride Month events.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Central Florida Vocal Arts Photo 2 Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Central Florida Vocal Arts
Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall Photo 3 Pentatonix to Launch Holiday Tour & Greatest Hits Album This Fall
Inner Circle, Bad Boys Of Reggae, to Perform In Orlando Photo 4 Inner Circle, Bad Boys Of Reggae, to Perform In Orlando

Space Coast Pride Unveils Details of Pridefest 2023

 Space Coast Pride, formerly known as The Living Room of Brevard, is thrilled to unveil the vibrant details of Pridefest 2023, a monumental celebration of unity, diversity, and LGBTQIA+ pride. As one of the most respected Pride events in the state, this year's festivities promise to be bigger, bolder, and more inclusive than ever.

Event Details

Parade: The parade kicks off at 11 am, commencing at the Melbourne Auditorium featuring over 50 community groups, organizations, local businesses and corporations, and the Inaugural Trans Visibility March (in partnership with Spektrum Health).

(Route: The parade will move south on Lake Street, west on E Fee Avenue to Oak Street, then run south, cross E Strawbridge Avenue to E New Haven Avenue, then on to Livingston Street to the dispersal point.)

Festival: Following the parade, from 12 pm to 6 pm, the festival will transform E New Haven Avenue into a joyous LGBTQIA+ kaleidoscope. With all day live entertainment, over 130 vendors, including local artisans, merchants, small businesses, corporations, food trucks, and more, will be showcasing their talents and wares.

Theme and Message of the Event

This year, we proudly present the theme: "Out of this world. United in Pride!" encapsulating our unwavering commitment to celebrating diversity, fostering unity, and expressing our shared pride in who we and the community we serve are.

Honoring Remarkable Individuals

Space Coast Pride is excited to award the Lifetime Achievement honor to Michael Bloom, an exemplary advocate and founding member of numerous service organizations within the LGBTQIA+ community. Our Youth Grand Marshal, Addisyn Mayer, will join our other esteemed Grand Marshals, Trans Rights activists Kathryn Hagen (Spektrum Health) and Jenna Ramsey (DJ Missdirection, Space Coast Pride).

Stellar Entertainment

Prepare to be dazzled by a star-studded lineup, featuring LGBTQ country music sensation Glenn Stewart, American Idol star Alisabeth Von Presley, and NBC's The Voice contestant Karina Iglesias. Our glamorous drag hosts, including Shelita Taylor, Azhia Li Kinkade, Bridgette Galore, Erikka Caine, and more, will keep the energy soaring. A separate stage will focus solely on DJ talent, pumping out beats throughout the day!

Family-Friendly Fun

Our Pridefest is a celebration for the whole family, with a designated Kid's Zone plus a special butterfly tent.

Special Pride Month Events

In addition to Pridefest, Space Coast Pride will serve a month-long menu of special events to celebrate Pride Month, culminating in the spectacular Pridefest celebration. Multiple events will take place the week leading up to Pridefest, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy - from drag brunches, arcade night, skate night, VIP Gala, wine pairing brunch, and more.

Organizer Information

Space Coast Pride, a volunteer-managed, not-for-profit organization, has been passionately dedicated to organizing LGBTQIA+ Pride events throughout the Space Coast of East Central Florida since 2007. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment for all individuals, regardless of age, creed, gender, identity, HIV status, national origin, race, religion, or ability.

Pridefest's Storied History

In 2019, we hosted Pridefest in the Historic Eau Gallie Arts District, attracting over 12,000 attendees and receiving widespread acclaim. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, we pivoted to virtual events to ensure the safety of our community. In 2022, we triumphantly returned by hosting the first-ever Pridefest in Historic Downtown Melbourne, attracting over 15,000 parade and festival attendees.

Impact and Significance

Pridefest 2023 will further enrich the lives of LGBTQIA+ individuals and families while positioning the Space Coast as a cultural destination that embraces diversity, fosters community, and celebrates equality.

Join in celebrating Pridefest 2023, a remarkable event that embodies unity, diversity, and unwavering pride, even amidst challenging times. For more information, visit their website at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlandos September 2023 Theater Top Picks Photo
SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's September 2023 Theater Top Picks

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for Orlando in September 2023 include The Comedy of Errors, The Prom, Reefer Madness, and more!

2
Unveiling the Terror: Stephen Kings MISERY Takes the Stage at the Athens Theatre!  Photo
Unveiling the Terror: Stephen King's MISERY Takes the Stage at the Athens Theatre! 

In the realm of modern horror literature, few names are as synonymous with fear and suspense as Stephen King. With a vast array of chilling stories that have captivated readers for decades, one of his most iconic and spine-tingling tales is Misery.  Now, fans and theater enthusiasts alike are about to embark on a heart-pounding journey as this gripping novel finds new life on the stage of the historic Athens Theatre from September 22nd to October 15th. 

3
Unveiling the Terror: Stephen Kings MISERY Takes the Stage at the Athens Theatre Photo
Unveiling the Terror: Stephen King's MISERY Takes the Stage at the Athens Theatre

In the realm of modern horror literature, few names are as synonymous with fear and suspense as Stephen King. With a vast array of chilling stories that have captivated readers for decades, one of his most iconic and spine-tingling tales is Misery.

4
Orlando Fringe Announces Fringe ArtSpaces 2023-2024 Fall Season Photo
Orlando Fringe Announces Fringe ArtSpace's 2023-2024 Fall Season

Orlando Fringe's new year-round home Fringe ArtSpace is stepping into its second season. After the grand-opening at its Church St. location in Downtown Orlando this past January, Orlando Fringe is set to embark on its 2023 - 2024 season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins The Musical
Ritz Theater Sanford (10/06-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Athens Theatre (11/25-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Metamorphoses
Theatre UCF (11/09-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Shuler Stage (1/26-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (1/10-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Venus in Fur
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (2/07-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boulevard of Bold Dreams
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (10/04-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mountaintop
Shuler Stage (2/23-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts- Walt Disney Theater (4/11-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Soulful Sounds of Motown and Beyond
Martin Luther King Center (10/06-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You