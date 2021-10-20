South Florida Symphony Orchestra Named Partner In The Arts For The Parker

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) has been named a Partner in the Arts for The Parker, the newly renovated iconic theater in Fort Lauderdale, which is an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

"We're delighted to welcome South Florida Symphony Orchestra as the first Partner in the Arts at The Parker," said Kelley Shanley, Broward Center president and CEO. "This partnership is based on the artistic excellence of the orchestra as well as the alignment of our missions. We share a true commitment to building community through the arts," he added. "SFSO has captivated audiences in South Florida for close to 25 years with its distinctive performances, award-winning artistry and transformative educational initiatives that complement our programming. We look forward to working together at The Parker to enrich and engage our audiences in exciting new ways."

The curtain will rise on SFSO's 2021/22 season on November 17 at its new home, The Parker, which has recently completed a stunning $30 million renovation, enhancing the patron experience on many levels. The opening performance features Berlioz' Roman Carnival Overture; Ravel's vibrant orchestration of Mussorgsky's musical art gallery, Pictures at an Exhibition; and a 100th birthday celebration in honor of Astor Piazzolla, featuring The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas) performed by violinist Siwoo Kim.

"This is an historic milestone for South Florida Symphony Orchestra and we're honored to have been selected as a Partner in the Arts for The Parker," said Jacqueline Lorber, president and CEO of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. "Maestra Sebrina Alfonso, one of the arts' elite female conductors, brings an unmatched passion and dedication to every performance. She is a champion of modern-day composers and takes great pride in the diversity of our organization. We look forward to continuing our journey of introducing the thrill of dynamic and curated classical music to South Florida residents and visitors, alike."

This designation as a Partner in the Arts places SFSO in the company of esteemed ensembles such as Broadway Across America, Florida Grand Opera and Miami City Ballet with long-standing partnerships with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. The Broward Center has managed Parker Playhouse as an affiliated venue since 2005 and recently led the way in transforming the venue with a commitment to ensuring its cultural legacy for the next generation.