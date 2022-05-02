Six Chick Flicks Comes To Orlando Fringe Festival!

After a successful sold out run at the Winter Mini-Fringe Festival in January 2020, Six Chick Flicks is returning to Orlando May 17 through May 29 at the Orlando Fringe Festival.

Written by Kerry Ipema and 'Fringe God' TJ Dawe, who teamed up again following a successful off-Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, UK tour, and a major US tour of their parody show, One Woman Sex and the City.

Six Chick Flicks features parodies of popular chick flicks, Titanic, Pretty Woman, Beaches, Legally Blonde, The Notebook, and Dirty Dancing, reliving all the iconic moments of the beloved films including montages, dances, and every moment in between. Performed by KK Apple and Kerry Ipema, who met at the Upright Citizens Brigade. Winnipeg Free Press promises "A smile will not leave your face the entire time."

Ipema was previously seen at the Orlando Fringe in Sex Ed; is the co-host and producer of Truly Darkly Creeply, a true crime comedy podcast; creator of Lady Bits, a semiannual fundraiser for Planned Parenthood in NYC; and still performs One Woman Sex and the City in cities across the country. She also has a new podcast with A&E being released this summer.

Apple is a writer, comedian, and filmmaker in New York City. She's a former Upright Citizen's Brigade Theatre improviser who cut her (big) teeth performing in the NYC comedy scene, including a run of her solo sketch show The Rhythm Is Going to Get You. Her work has been featured on Vulture and Funny or Die, and at comedy festivals across the country. She also moonlights as a dancer and her choreography has been commissioned for live shows, music videos, and television.

Dawe has been performing at the Orlando Fringe since 2001, with such shows as The Slipknot, A Canadian Bartender at Butlin's, Medicine and Operatic Panic Attack. He's doing his own monologue - Blueberries Are Assholes - at this year's fringe. Dawe has been writing satirical articles for McSweeney's, The Beaverton and other websites, as well as contributing to the weekly web series by the Onion's founding editor Scott Dikkers.

Tickets are $15 and run time is one hour.

To view the listing and purchase tickets: https://bit.ly/3KEbm7h.