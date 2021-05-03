SPYRO GYRA, DISNEY PRINCESS & KILLER QUEEN Announced at the King Center

Three new shows have been announced at the King Center! The King Center will present SPYRO GYRA, DISNEY PRINCESS & KILLER QUEEN.

Check out details below:

SPYRO GYRA

Presented By Elko Concerts

Friday, October 1, 2021 - 8 p.m.

King Center Studio Theatre

Tickets on Sale May 7th, 2021

Tickets start at $69.75 (inclusive of fees)

October 2019 witnessed the release of Spyro Gyra's first album of new material in six years. Once again, they have upset expectations by recording an album of all cover songs. In a nod to drawing heavily from their earlier pop and rock influences, Vinyl Tap. It's going to upset some expectations of a collection of romantic favorites by a contemporary jazz artist. Be prepared for some surprises, like a Latin big band approach to Cream's "Sunshine Of Your Love". Or maybe a stunning arrangement of Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home". Or maybe a slowed down, bluesy version of Squeeze's "Tempted" might be more your style. These are going to be some of the highlights of the Vinyl Tap tour.

Spyro Gyra is an unlikely story of a group with humble beginnings in Buffalo, NY who has continued to reach an international audience over forty years, resulting in sales of over 10 million albums and having played over five thousand shows on five continents. They have accomplished this due to a forward looking approach combined with the work ethic of an underdog, always challenging themselves to do something new while never resting on past success. It has proven to be a recipe for longevity for this jazz group while music has gone in and out of styles in ever shorter cycles.

"My hope is that our music has the same effect on the audience that it does on me," says group leader Jay Beckenstein. "I've always felt that music, and particularly instrumental music, has this non-literal quality that lets people travel to a place where there are no words. Whether it's touching their emotions or connecting them to something that reminds them of something much bigger than themselves, there's this beauty in music that's not connected to sentences. It's very transportive. I would hope that when people hear our music or come to see us, they're able to share that with us."

DISNEY PRINCESS

Presented by AEG

Sunday, November 7th at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $33.25

For generations, Disney's Princesses have enchanted us with their courage and kindness. Their music has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, for the first time in forever, that beloved music will be celebrated in Disney Princess - The Concert! Be their guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince. Your every dream will come true as these acclaimed performers sing your favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time portraying princesses on the stage and screen. We invite you to become part of our world...dress up in your best royal attire and get ready for an unforgettable evening at Disney Princess - The Concert.

KILLER QUEEN

Presented By Elko Concerts

Thursday, November 18, 2021 8 p.m.

Tickets on sale May 7 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $54.75 (inclusive of fees)

Singer Patrick Myers is an absolute dead ringer for the legendary Freddie Mercury (both visually and vocally), resulting in a live concert experience that is second only to catching an '80s era Queen performance.

Formed back in June of 1993, Killer Queen quickly became incredibly popular in their native England - resulting in a residency at London's Strand Theatre, winning "Worldwide Best Tribute Band" at an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, and performing stadium shows - including being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute Live Aid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof.

And the accolades continue to pour in, including Duncan Kennedy of BBC 1 declaring "No detail is overlooked. Killer Queen are kings of the musical impersonators, the highest of tributes."

BBC Yorkshire's Kate Lock added, "Killer Queen rocked the race crowd to the Ebor Stand's rafters at the York Music Showcase last Saturday. The massive (15,000) Knavesmire crowd bounced, roared enthusiastically & punched the air on the terraces to Killer Queen's charismatic and uncannily accurate renditions of the Queen back catalogue... Freddie/Patrick, strutted for all the world as if it were Live Aid."

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Noon - 6pm.