Regalitos Foundation to Present An Intimate Evening with Keiko Matsui At Gleason Performing Arts Center

Celebrated Pianist, Composer & Humanitarian Keiko Matsui will return to the Gleason Performing Arts Center to the excitement of her central Florida fans. Taking place on Monday, May 19th.

With this concert Regalitos Foundation in conjunction with BMG Concerts, continue their efforts to support and move live contemporary jazz and world beat music forward in our central Florida communities.

“My fans come from all backgrounds and I have been approached by various foundations to join in their efforts. When I hear of a cause that resonates with me that I can dedicate my music to, then I am always willing. It is my way to show gratitude and give back,” states Keiko.

More about Keiko Matsui: www.keikomatsui.com.

Comments