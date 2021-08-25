RAGTIME to Return to Central Florida Community Arts Theatre

Central Florida Community Arts Theatre's upcoming production of Ragtime brings back familiar faces to share a story of unrest, anxiety and change with historical themes that continue to strike true with audiences across the years.

A decade ago, in August of 2011, CFCArts partnered with the Seminole Repertory Theatre to present a concert version of Ragtime to benefit the Wayne Dench Performing Arts Center. In that show, a young Chevalier Lovett played the role of Coalhouse, giving an emotional and fiery performance. Now, Lovett is excited to reprise the role for the upcoming CFCArts production on September 2-3, 2021, benefiting CFCArts education programs.

"This role was heavy," says Lovett. "A young, 20-year-old Chevalier really struggled. Not just with the music, but with the storyline as well. However, it was quite a journey and success. Now, 10 years later to the very month, a 30-year-old Chevalier is navigating through the difficulties of the role in new ways, having grown and learned more and gained a better understanding of the world - more of Coalhouse. This hits different. I'm asking, 'Why is this so relevant even in today's time?'"

The characters in Ragtime grapple with some of the same issues individuals and communities face in 21st century United States, including racism, racial profiling, police brutality, classism, sexism, immigrant rights, celebrity distraction and political uncertainty.

Romana Saintil, who plays the role of Sarah in the production, noted that the importance of Ragtime is its relevance to America's continuing fight against racial injustice. She says it visually and emotionally provides a viewpoint for those who may not understand and encourages people to press forward with positive change by addressing the issues. Michelle Procopio, who will appear as Emma, had similar observations of her specific character, saying "I get to play the fearless character who fights for justice and equality for all people, and I have learned so much from her. As a performer, I love to make an audience think and feel, and I don't think it's possible for someone to leave the music and characters of Ragtime behind without doing just that!"

CFCArts is known for its unique approach to arts education, participation and access and encourages exploration of the arts through its programs. Rachel Weaver, cast in the role of Sarah's Friend, has spent much of her artistic life with CFCArts, beginning in Children & Youth Arts Programs and continuing into the Community Choir. Ragtime is her first venture into theatre.

This year's performance will look different due to continuing health and safety precautions. Still presented in concert, the production will feature more staging with actors masked except in optional cases where socially-distanced blocking is possible. Patrons will also be required to wear masks, and socially-distanced seating is available upon request.

Under the direction of Dr. Julius John, Director of Theatre at Bethune Cookman University (BCU), Ragtime shines as a tale full of thrilling tunes that navigate the challenges and hope of improving life and changing the future. The creative team also features Carla Lester, an associate professor of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts & Dance at BCU, as Ragtime choreographer, with music direction by Julian Bond and stage management lead by Molly McCormick.

Tickets and more information about Ragtime can be found at CFCArts.com/Ragtime.

Ragtime: A Summer Broadway Benefit Concert

Presented By: CFCArts Theatre

Description: Ragtime is a compelling epic capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. Tracking three diverse families in pursuit of the American dream in the volatile "melting pot" of turn-of-the-century New York, Ragtime confronts the dialectic contradictions inherent in American reality: experiences of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair.

Dates: September 2-3 at 7:30pm

Location: Northland Church (520 Dog Track Rd. Longwood, FL 32750)

Prices: General Admission $10, Prime Seating $15, Premium Seating $25. Children 3 and Under Free.