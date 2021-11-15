Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER to be Presented at Titusville Playhouse

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer  - Rated G - The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special.

Nov. 15, 2021  

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER is playing at the Titusville Playhouse November 19-December 19, 2021.

Check out photos below!

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - Rated G - The holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Holly Jolly Christmas, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer™ features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Photo credit: Niko Stamos

Seamus Dougherty, Stewart Egebrecht & Sarah McKinney

Seamus Dougherty

Seamus Dougherty & Sean Everts

Bugs Reinhardt, Amy McDonald & the Cast

Sarah McKinney, Emma Howard & the Cast

Stewart Egebrecht

Michael Coppola

Joe Rose, Seamus Dougherty, Stewart Egebrecht & Sarah McKinney

The cast

The cast

The cast

Seamus Dougherty

Stewart Egebrecht

Seamus Dougherty & Sarah McKinney

Carrie Roberts & Sean Everts

Sarah McKinney, Emma Howard & the cast

Stewart Egebrecht

Michael Coppola

Seamus Dougherty

The cast

Seamus Dougherty & Sean Everts


