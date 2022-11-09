Photos: First Look at the Cast of Little Radical Theatrics' THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Performances run November 18-20 at The Mandell Studio Theater in The Lowndes Shakespeare Center.
Little Radical Theatrics presents its All Ages Fall 2022 Community Theater Production "The Hunchback of Notre Dame"! Check out all new photos of the cast below!
Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the films Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz.
A real, and heartfelt take on a classic you thought you knew, the musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isnt the only one captivated by her free spirit, though the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma and its up to Quasimodo to save them all.
Produced by Fatima Viegas
Directed and Designed by Travis Eaton
Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson
Choreographed by Shawn Lowe
Stage Managed by RJ Puma
Assistant Stage Managed by Jason True
Fight Choreography by Malcom Boniface
Starring: Jonathan Barreto as Quasimodo; Vanessa Dominguez as Esmeralda; Landon Summers as Claude Frollo; Jeremiah Leslie as Phoebus; Stephanie Lourenco Viegas as Clopin; Alyssa Dowd, Kenna Higgerson, Allie Kaye, Breana Meijia, and Michelle Niarhos, as Statues; Nico Allen as Fredric Charlus
Featuring: Nishaa Johnson as Florika, Jesse Dean as Jehan, Justin Tadros as Saint Aphrodisius, Paul Lance as Father Dupin/King Louis XI, Amanda Caracciolo as Madame, Macallister Caracciolo as Young Frollo, Rosie Baselice as Young Jehan, Mason Lord as Teen Frollo, Luke Gabriel as Teen Jehan
With: Emilio Luis Accosta, Maddie Caracciolo, Lisa Hernandez, Noppajorn Hongsranont, Ariel Hudak, Angelisse Perez, Kenny Robinson, JC Rodriguez, Dominique Turner, Nicole Zuniga as Romani, Soldiers, Monks, and Citizens of Paris
Jonathan Barreto as Quasimodo
Vanessa Dominguez as Esmeralda
Landon Summers as Frollo
Jeremiah Leslie as Phoebus
Stephanie Lourenço Viegas as Clopin
