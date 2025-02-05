Photographer Pari Dukovic's Exhibition Comes to the Kravis Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced a photography exhibition featuring the work of award-winning photographer Pari Dukovic. Pari Dukovic: En Pointe - Dance & Fashion will be open to the public in the Khoury Family Dance Rehearsal Hall in the Cohen Pavilion from Tuesday, February 11 to Tuesday, July 1, Mondays through Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment on 561.651.4364. Admission is complimentary.

Pari Dukovic: En Pointe - Dance & Fashion features 25 photographs representing a decade of 29 high-fashion designers’ costumes created for the New York City Ballet (NYCB)’s annual Fall Fashion Gala, launched by Sarah Jessica Parker in 2012. Dukovic shot the couture designs on 11 of NYCB’s renowned dancers for the Rizzoli book, New York City Ballet: Choreography & Couture, by NYCB Director of Costumes Marc Happel. The book features 200 pages of Dukovic’s images and a foreword by Parker.

The images capture the ethereal beauty and strength of the dancers, juxtaposed with the handmade detail and sophistication of haute couture. Striking color and arrested movement portraits will create a visually immersive experience enhanced by an Audio Guide, which Dukovic recorded for The Kravis Center.

Highlights include photographs of the dancers wearing Thom Browne’s distinctively tailored suits, Iris van Herpen’s articulated reflective carapaces, Sarah Burton’s lavish ombré and embellished designs for Alexander McQueen, and the late Virgil Abloh’s rigorously ruched tulle. Other notable designers whose costumes appear in the exhibition include Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Narciso Rodriguez, Valentino, Gareth Pugh, and Zac Posen.

About Pari Dukovic

Pari Dukovic is an award-winning photographer who works across the genres of portraiture, fashion and reportage. His recent book projects include photographing the cover of former President Barack Obama’s memoir, a project with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, as well as New York City Ballet: Choreography and Couture. He holds numerous awards, including the Society of Publication Designers (SPD) Award, a Clio Award for his work on the TV series Pose, and the American Photography Award. His portrait of President Donald Trump, which he shot for Time Magazine, is in the collection of the Smithsonian Museum. His editorial projects appear regularly in major magazines in the United States and Europe. He was The New Yorker’s staff photographer from 2012 to 2018 and photographed all six covers of Time Magazine’s special Time 100 issue.

Born to Greek parents, Dukovic grew up in Istanbul, Turkey. He moved to the United States to attend Rochester Institute of Technology, where he received a BFA in 2006. He then began shooting personal projects in New York City which led to assignments from New York magazine including a 26-page reportage fashion portfolio and portrait work. His work can be seen here.

