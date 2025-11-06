POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance to Launch New Holiday Shows in Orlando and Nashville

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will premiere new live residency shows featuring the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Christmas holiday productions.

The performances will take place at Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, FL, from November 14, 2025 to January 4, 2026, and at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, TN, from November 25 to December 31, 2025.

Adapted by Broadway director, author, and producer Neil Goldberg, the shows are inspired by the popular and award-winning POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance book series.

The new musical follows the story of three best friends, Pomp, Snow, and Cirqueumstance, as they embark on a journey to learn music, magic, and circus arts at a secret university, before sharing their talents and lessons with the world.

Over 70 actors, artists, and novelty acts from around the globe have been cast to deliver breathtaking circus feats, magic illusions, and storytelling performances.

At Gaylord Palms in Orlando, audiences will experience an immersive theatrical LED environment where POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance animation interacts with the live show, seamlessly blending real and visual worlds into an action packed interactive and high-flying adventure.

In Nashville, at Gaylord Opryland, audiences will first be transported through a visually engaging POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance immersive universe before entering the theater, where they will be surrounded by the story's illustrations, creating the sensation of sitting inside the pages of the book while experiencing the show center stage.

The visual designs, animation, and stagecraft of these productions have been developed over four years, featuring 300 plus uniquely crafted costumes and 150 elaborate sculpted wigs that transform singers, dancers, circus acts, magicians & performers into storybook characters.

Along with Goldberg's stage direction will be New York director and choreographer Jon Lehrer of the acclaimed Jon Lehrer Dance Company and renowned immersive theatre director & choreographer Carolyn Paine.

The creative team includes original Music and Lyrics by Jill Winters and Dave Scott, Aerial Design and Automation by Yuri K Productions, Film & Cinematography by LP Media, Motion Graphics by ERO Media, Animation by White Wyrm Studio, LED Stagecraft by Frequency Productions, Show Production Design by Dream Studios, Immersive Universe design by SDF Experiences, Illusions and Magic consultation by Magical Solutions, Makeup by Mackey Artistry, Costume Design & Construction by Neil Goldberg Studios.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will be announcing dates for additional upcoming residency shows, collaborations with Crayola Experience, Atlantis Paradise Island and others.