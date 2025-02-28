Orlando Shakes Welcomes Cheryl Collins As New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cheryl Collins has been named Executive Director of Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, Board President A. Noni Holmes-Kidd.

Collins had most recently served as Director of Development and then Executive Director of Orlando Ballet (2016-2024), and spearheaded significant fundraising efforts with Orlando Health Foundation – including serving as its Foundation Vice President – for 15 years. She has been serving as Orlando Shakes' Executive Consultant since this past December.

“We are excited to have Cheryl join us,” Holmes-Kidd said. “She is someone who understands, and has deep relationships within, the Central Florida community. As a proven leader in the arts, her leadership will help guide us to the next level.”

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Cheryl Collins as our new Executive Director,” added Board Chair Rita Lowndes. “She brings to Shakes not only exceptional experience but also extraordinary enthusiasm. Even Shakespeare would be at a loss for words to express our deep delight.”

Collins made her mark on Central Florida's arts and culture scene by leading Orlando Ballet through the COVID-19 pandemic. She was instrumental in not only raising monies for the organization at a time when many arts organizations were struggling to survive, but also led capital project fundraising for Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre and the 2023 debut of the Company's all new production of The Nutcracker, and helped to develop new community outreach programs that continue to this day.

“I am deeply honored to partner with Jim Helsinger and the Orlando Shakes Board of Directors to provide for the forward growth of the cultural standard bearer for Theater in Central Florida. As a premier Performing Arts Organization, raising awareness of the artistic quality of the Shakes both locally and Nationally will be first on the priority list.”

Collins received her bachelor of arts in communications from the University of Central Florida. She is a graduate of Leadership Orlando (Class 65), and is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). Her first day as Executive Director is today (Friday, February 28).

Artistic Director Jim Helsinger, who jointly leads Shakes with the Executive Director, said, “It has been a delight to work with Cheryl the past couple months. I look forward to building a bright future for Orlando Shakes together.”

Orlando Shakes is currently in its 36th Season, performing a six-show season of classics, contemporary, and children's theater. Shakes also produces a new play development series as well as educational programming for the Central Florida Community.

