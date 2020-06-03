Orlando Shakes Postpones VIRTUAL SHAKESBEER: HAMLET EDITION

In light of current events, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF has made the decision to postpone Virtual ShakesBeer: Hamlet Edition, The event has been moved from its original date on Friday, June 5, 2020 to Friday June 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

Virtual ShakesBeer: Hamlet Edition is a free Facebook Live event produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF and written and directed by Mark Routhier. During the comedic, abbreviated Shakespeare performance, the narrator and "drinking guide" will guide viewers-and the performers-through a fun and silly drinking game.

"Though this be madness, yet there is method in't." In this drunken interactive virtual experience you'll find Hamlet plotting his revenge and pondering life's biggest questions over a pint of beer. Four actors and our trusted narrator (and drinking guide) will tackle an inebriated-oops, abbreviated-version of Shakespeare's greatest tragedy.

Join the stream on the Orlando Shakes Facebook page. This event is recommended for audiences 21+.

