Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Launches Summer Camp For String Players

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is pleased to announce its first summer camp program- OPO Summer Camp- taking place from June 7-11, 2021, at The Plaza Live. The OPO Summer Camp will allow rising 9th through 12th-grade String (violin, viola, cello, contrabass) students to work with professional musicians of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. In one-on-one and small group/chamber music settings, students will have the opportunity to improve their technique and artistry on their instrument throughout the week. The goal is to strengthen skills in each student's playing and to help them hone their musical craft.

"All of us at the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra are thrilled to bring this new opportunity to outstanding young musicians in the community," said Paul Helfrich, the Philharmonic's Executive Director. "Our orchestra exists to serve the community, and this program provides another outlet for our world-class professional musicians to share their knowledge and experience with the next generation."

The OPO Summer Camp's Artistic Director is OPO member Dr. Mauricio Céspedes, the holder of the Dr. Jefferson and Mrs. June Flowers Principal Viola Chair. Dr. Céspedes has been a member of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra since 2008. He is excited to be the summer camp's artistic director and to help lead its first year while passing on some of his musical expertise to aspiring young musicians.

"I am so excited to be a part of this new educational opportunity," said Dr. Mauricio Céspedes. "Some of my best memories I have while being a young string player were participating in summer music camps like this. It is an honor for me to pass on what I learned. I cannot wait to meet and work with our rising young talent. The camp will be filled with incredible musical experiences, performances, and unforgettable memories. Our world-renowned faculty will not only help you to improve your skills as a string player, but will also inspire you to grow as an artist."

All OPO professional musicians involved with the camp have years of performance and teaching experience and will be able to provide extensive learning opportunities for all students in attendance.

Applications are now being accepted through April 16, 2021, and include written portions as well as two submitted video recordings. The application fee is $15, and the tuition fee (due after notification of acceptance) is $350. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is happy to also provide payment plans and scholarship opportunities to applicants.

More information can be found on the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra website at https://orlandophil.org/opo-summer-camp/.