Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates The Great Works Of Film Composer John Williams

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate some of the greatest works of multiple Academy-Award winner John Williams at John Williams: Big-Screen Blockbusters on Saturday, March 13 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. This concert, part of the Pops Series, will take place at Calvary Orlando in Winter Park- the location of previous FAIRWINDS Classics Series concerts this Season. Calvary Orlando has been chosen as a concert site because of its large seating capacity and stage, allowing for proper social distancing for both the audience and the Philharmonic's musicians.

The evening's program will include highlights from blockbuster scores such as Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, and more!

The orchestra will be under the direction of acclaimed Pops Conductor Michael Krajewski. There will be no intermission on this program.

Tickets start at $30.50 and are limited to allow for appropriate social distancing within the venue in keeping with safety practices recommended by the CDC and our local authorities. Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Temperature checks will be required for all before being allowed admittance into the venue, and face masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times inside Calvary Orlando.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is funded in part by United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com, and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida.