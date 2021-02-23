Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates The Great Works Of Film Composer John Williams

The evening's program will include highlights from blockbuster scores such as Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, and more!

Feb. 23, 2021  
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates The Great Works Of Film Composer John Williams

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate some of the greatest works of multiple Academy-Award winner John Williams at John Williams: Big-Screen Blockbusters on Saturday, March 13 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. This concert, part of the Pops Series, will take place at Calvary Orlando in Winter Park- the location of previous FAIRWINDS Classics Series concerts this Season. Calvary Orlando has been chosen as a concert site because of its large seating capacity and stage, allowing for proper social distancing for both the audience and the Philharmonic's musicians.

The evening's program will include highlights from blockbuster scores such as Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, and more!

The orchestra will be under the direction of acclaimed Pops Conductor Michael Krajewski. There will be no intermission on this program.

Tickets start at $30.50 and are limited to allow for appropriate social distancing within the venue in keeping with safety practices recommended by the CDC and our local authorities. Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Temperature checks will be required for all before being allowed admittance into the venue, and face masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times inside Calvary Orlando.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is funded in part by United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com, and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nick Adams
Nick Adams
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories
Mad Cow Theatre Announces Partnership With Fish Are Friends Streaming Show and Reef Enviro Photo

Mad Cow Theatre Announces Partnership With 'Fish Are Friends' Streaming Show and Reef Environmental Foundation

Florida Theatrical Association Announces Jan McArt Directors Award in Honor of Longtime Bo Photo

Florida Theatrical Association Announces Jan McArt Directors Award in Honor of Longtime Board Member

The Winter Park Playhouse Presents SOLITARY MAN: A TRIBUTE TO NEIL DIAMOND Featuring David Photo

The Winter Park Playhouse Presents SOLITARY MAN: A TRIBUTE TO NEIL DIAMOND Featuring David Jericko and The Crew

MAMMA MIA is Coming to the Athens Theatre Photo

MAMMA MIA is Coming to the Athens Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates The Great Works Of Film Composer John Williams
  • Mad Cow Theatre Announces Partnership With 'Fish Are Friends' Streaming Show and Reef Environmental Foundation
  • Florida Theatrical Association Announces Jan McArt Directors Award in Honor of Longtime Board Member
  • The Winter Park Playhouse Presents SOLITARY MAN: A TRIBUTE TO NEIL DIAMOND Featuring David Jericko and The Crew