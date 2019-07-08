Orlando Fringe Announces Show Director And Theatre Producer For May Festival

Big changes are coming to Fringe for 2020. Orlando Fringe announced that after eight years as Festival Producer, Michael Marinaccio is transitioning out of the day-to-day festival operations and into a newly-created role of "Show Director" where he will focus on directing Fringe's artistic endeavors.

"Mike has dedicated over eight years to growing the Orlando Fringe.", says Executive Director Alauna Friskics, "He has toured the world inviting artists to apply for the Orlando Fringe lottery, which has had a direct result in elevating the quality and bringing never-before-seen productions to Orlando. Mike's relationships with Fringe artists around the globe will be harnessed to take Fringe to the next level with curated content like Winter Mini-Fest and our year-round events."

To fill his producing role, Fringe has named Lindsay Taylor as the new role of "Theatre Producer." Over the last two years, Lindsay has served as Associate Producer for Orlando Fringe and is a long-time artist and producer of individual productions within the festival. She has toured the North American fringe circuit since 2013 and is an award-winning writer, director, and producer.

Kenny Howard, President of the Orlando Fringe Board of Directors, shared his feelings about the changes by saying, "I am excited about our organization's changes. With our continued growth, we are constantly looking at how to serve the needs of the artists and the patrons best, and in these new roles, both will benefit greatly." Both of the new roles were effective as of July 1. Applications for artists to perform in the 2020 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival become available on September 1, 2019, at orlandofringe.org.





