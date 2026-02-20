Kevin Kelly to Present ON THE ATCHISON, TOPEKA AND THE WINTER PARK STAGE

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Local favorite Mr. Kevin Kelly will take to the Winter Park Playhouse cabaret stage to present his latest solo cabaret - On the Atchison, Topeka and the Winter Park Stage - March 25 and 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano. All Winter Park Playhouse performances are currently being held in the Mandell Theater at Orlando Shakes located at 812 East Rollins Street, Orlando, FL 32803.

On the Atchison, Topeka and the Winter Park Stage is Kevin Kelly's brand new cabaret bursting with smart lyrics, smooth swing, high-octane charm, and rapid-fire laughs. With Chris Leavy at the keys, Kevin will croon his way through your favorites like "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Dream a Little Dream of Me," and "One for My Baby," all made famous by Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mercer, Bobby Darin and the like.

This new cabaret from Mr. Kelly promises to be a toe-tapping, glass-clinking, laugh-out-loud night of swing. And as Kevin says, "Pull up a chair, order something strong and buckle up. Because the music's hot, the jokes are fast, and ain't nobody going home early."

Kevin Kelly, known to many as one of the premier crooners in the area, is a performer with distinctive excellence who has captivated audiences with his wry wit, velvet vocals and deliciously devilish delivery! A seasoned performer, Kevin has garnered rave reviews for theatre and cabaret across the country. Playhouse audiences have seen Kevin in Ruthless! The Musical, Murder For Two, Christmas My Way, The Rat Pack Lounge and more! His other regional show credits include Pippin, La Cage aux Folles, Guys and Dolls, and Assassins. Mr. Kelly has also been featured as a soloist with both The Orlando Philharmonic and The Sarasota Orchestra and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.