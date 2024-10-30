Orange County Commission Awards The City of Winter Park, In Collaboration with The Winter Park Playhouse, $8 Million

Orange County Mayor and Commissioners awarded the City of Winter Park, in collaboration with The Winter Park Playhouse, 8 millions dollars to purchase the theatre's existing building and renovate the space, giving the beloved theatre a permanent home for decades to come.

The funds were awarded during the October 29 county meeting where a total of 11 Central Florida groups received grants from the Tourist Development Tax (TDT) fund for expansions and upgrades. This money comes from a 6% tax on overnight stays within Orange County, Florida. The State requires a portion ($75 million) to go toward tourism development and promotions. Arts groups are eligible due to their impact on local tourism. All allocations will be distributed within a 5 year period.

The Winter Park Playhouse learned in February of 2023, that the owners of the 711 N. Orange Avenue building where the professional theatre has been renting for over 20 years, were selling. The non-profit then set out to find a location with the theatre's Executive Director, Heather Alexander, citing its 1.9 million dollar annual economic impact and the 30,000 guests a year it brings to the area.

The City of Winter Park, recognizing the importance of the cultural institution, partnered with the non-profit (The Playhouse) and applied for the TDT funds. After a rigorous vetting process, the grantees were awarded funding at the Orange County Commission meeting October 29, 2024. This grant award finalizes the purchase plan and renovation of 711 Orange Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789 and allows The Winter Park Playhouse to have a permanent home.