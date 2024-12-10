MYSTIC PIZZA Comes to RIverside Theatre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riverside Theatre has announced the Southeast premiere of a brand new musical, Mystic Pizza, based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, book written by Sandy Rustin, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Carmel Dean, choreography by Connor Gallagher, music direction by Kristin Stowell, and direction by Casey Hushion. Sponsored by Bill and Eva Gurley and Riverside Theatre’s Patron Producers Group, Mystic Pizza plays the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre from January 7-26, 2025.

Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score features megahits of the 80s and 90s, from “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Melissa Etheridge, Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, Rick Astley, Bryan Adams, among many others.

The show had its world premiere at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine in September 2021 and a West Coast premiere at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in January 2024.

Mystic Pizza is Directed by Casey Hushion with Associate Direction by Jennifer Werner and stars Krystina Alabado (Daisy Arujo), Alaina Anderson (Katherine “Kat” Arujo), Deánna Giulietti (Josephine “JoJo” Barboza), Ben Fankhauser (Tim Travers), F. Michael Haynie (Bill Montijo), Vincent Michael (Charles Gordon Windsor, Jr.), Jennifer Fouché (Leona Silvia), Mia Gerachis (Debbie), James Hindman (Mr. Charles Windsor Sr.), Michael James (Lou), April Josephine (Mrs. Arujo), Alyssa M. Simmons (Aunt Bonnie), Victor Souffrant (Mr. Barboza), Jake Swain (Frank), Zephaniah Wages (George), Rachel Kae Wirtz (Lorna). Swings for this production are: Chachi Delgado and Adriana Negron.

The Production Team includes: Connor Gallagher (Choreographer), Hannah Jean Simmons (Assistant Choreographer), Kristin Stowell (Music Director & Conductor), Jennifer Lin (Associate Music Director), Nate Bertone (Scenic Design), Joshua Warner (Associate Scenic Designer), Jen Caprio (Costume Design), Antonio Consuegra (Associate Costume Designer), Ryan J. O’Gara (Lighting Design), Samantha Weiser (Assistant Lighting Designer), Matt Kraus (Sound Design), Forrest Gregor (Associate Sound Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Assistant Sound Designer), Roxanne De Luna (Hair/Wig/Makeup Design), Geoffrey Ko (Copyist), E. Sara Barnes (Production Stage Manager) with Aisling Galvin and Nia J. Blizzard (Assistant Stage Managers). Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

Comments