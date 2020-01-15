Lynyrd Skynyrd To Host Music Festival in Orlando, FL

Currently in the midst of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd announce a 4-day rock music festival hosted at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel in Orlando, Florida from August 20-24, 2020. Skynyrd has once again partnered with Sixthman, the industry leader in music festivals at sea & resorts, to turn their Simple Man Cruise into a land-based music festival - Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds: Simple Man Jam.

In addition to two unique Lynyrd Skynyrd concerts, a Q&A with the band, and additional Skynyrd interactions, fans will be treated to performances by Styx, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band, 38 Special, Shooter Jennings, Drivin' N Cryin', Black Stone Cherry, and Bishop Gun, with additional artists to be announced.

Rosen Shingle Creek is a full service, luxury hotel located just 10 minutes from the Orlando International Airport on Universal Boulevard. All festival attendees will have access to the hotel's amenities and receive a 15% discount on treatments at The Spa at Shingle Creek, retail and couples' packages, individual golf tee times and more. Prices start at $1399 per person with deposits as low as $250. Fans can go to simplemanjam.com for more information on pricing and availability.

Original members Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns, Allen Collins, Gary Rossington, and Larry Junstrom formed the band in 1964, originally known as My Backyard, the band changed to its famous name in the early 1970s, and became popular in the Jacksonville, FL area, where the original members were from. They signed with Sounds of the South Records in 1972 and released their self-titled disc the following year. The album that featured "Free Bird," arguably the most-recognized single in the Southern Rock genre, has sold more than 2 million units since its release. Later down the road the band recorded iconic tracks "Sweet Home Alabama" and "What's Your Name."

The band's story took a tragic turn in October 1977 when a plane crash took the lives of Van Zant, Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, and several of their road crew. The band took a decade-long hiatus before reuniting for a tour and live album, Southern by the Grace of God. Since then, the band has toured and recorded extensively, with their most recent release being Last Of A Dyin' Breed. The band's current line-up includes original member Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

The legendary rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified "Sweet Home Alabama" and self-proclaimed signature song "Free Bird," that Rolling Stone said was "easily the most requested live song in existence." With everlasting hits such as "Simple Man," "Gimme Three Steps," "What's Your Name," "Call Me The Breeze," "You Got that Right," and more, it is easy to see why Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time. Their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour continues to take the band across the country and around the globe in 2020 giving fans one last unforgettable night of classic American Rock-and-Roll. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories