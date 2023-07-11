Jeff Dunham and Air Supply Come To The King Center

The King Center for the Performing Arts has announced two all new shows coming to the King Center! For the first time ever, Tate Entertainment Inc. is bringing Hollywood Walk of Fame star and award winning American Comedian, Jeff Dunham – on the all new “Still Not Canceled” tour, for two days and two performances at the King Center on Wednesday and Thursday November 1 & 2, 2023. Additionally, AEG Presents Air Supply will be making their return to the King Center on Friday, March 22, 2024 with their all new tour, “The Lost In Love Experience”. Tickets for Jeff Dunham go on sale Monday, July 17 and tickets for Air Supply go on sale Friday, July 14. Both events will be performing inside the L3Harris Technologies Theatre (main stage) Additional show details below.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 1 & 2 – 7 PM:

TATE ENTERTAINMENT INC: Jeff Dunham – STILL NOT CANCELED

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY, JULY 17

One of the Top Touring Artists of the Pollstar Era, Jeff Dunham, has consistently delivered laughs and shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours, and a best-selling autobiography. His successes have been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," cementing the ventriloquist as a comedy icon. Dunham's new one-hour Comedy Central Special, “Me the People,” premiered on November 25th, 2022 and became the network's highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, “Jeff Dunham's Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” in 2020. This marks a triumphant return to television for the comedy superstar, and he and his cast of world-famous characters now announce the launch of the second leg of their 2023-2024 tour, Still Not Canceled. Dunham's North American trek kicked off in December taking the fun and laughs across the country. Tickets on sale June 17th at www.jeffdunham.com .

After eighteen years of working comedy clubs, building to theaters and ultimately to arenas, Dunham has secured his status as a global touring star, playing live to over 7,250,000 people with 1,390 performances from June 2007 through May 2022, earning the title of Billboard's Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years.

Dunham has completed 9 international tours, with shows in more than 20 countries, including arenas in Canada, U.K., Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, France, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa (where he is the highest-selling international comedian). Of note, Dunham sold over 12,000 tickets in the city of Amsterdam alone. In Iceland 2% of the population attended his performance.

The man Slate called “America's favorite comedian” has 11 record-breaking comedy specials to his credit and holds four of the top-five, highest-rated programs on Comedy Central:

“Minding the Monsters” (2012) and “Controlled Chaos” (2011) were the network's most viewed specials of their respective years,

“Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special” (2008) captured the title of Comedy Central's highest rated program ever to date,

“Jeff Dunham's Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” (2020) marked Comedy Central's highest-rated special in five years, garnering over 4 million views in just five days, surpassing Dunham's own “Unhinged in Hollywood” (2015) special.

And now, Dunham's latest Comedy Central special, “Me the People,” continues this unprecedented Jeff Dunham trend. Amassing 2.8 million viewers on its debut, delivering the best performance in its time-period since Dunham's 2020 special debut, “Me the People” is cable's most watched comedy special of 2022.

As a way of giving back while on tour, Dunham and his wife Audrey created the Jeff Dunham Family Fund, and through their organization, a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22, 2024 – 8 PM

AEG PRESENTS: AIR SUPPLY – THE LOST IN LOVE EXPERIENCE

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 14

Russell Hitchcock's soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell's simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply. Their 1983 hit “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” solidified the group as a permanent force in modern music. Other romantic anthems like “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love” and “Sweet Dreams” were played endlessly on radio in the 1980s and beyond. However, it is their live shows that continue to hold audiences captive around the world. You will fall in love all over again hearing them perform their iconic songs live on stage at The Grand.