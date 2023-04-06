Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This Week

The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30.

Apr. 06, 2023  
INTO THE WOODS comes to the Titusville Playhouse this week. The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30. Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Into the Woods blends five of Grimms famous fairy tales with an original story of a childless Baker and his Wife, who attempt to reverse a curse on their family in order to have a child. The show features the stories of Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack the Giant Killer as it explores what happens after the happily ever after.

The cast stars Steven J. Heron (Executive Artistic Director) as the Baker, Katie Gonzalez-Mussler as the Baker's Wife, Jaclyn Leal as the Witch, Emilee Mari Fruscella as Cinderella, Thomas Greene as Jack, Lindsey Strembicki as Little Red Ridinghood and Sasha Faye as Rapunzel.

Rounding out the fairytale world are Terrence Girard as the Mysterious Man, Christina Griffith as Cinderella's Stepmother, Myanell Enriquez as Lucinda, Gabriela Astwood as Florinda, James "Jimbo" Bordenkircher as Cinderella's Father/Granny, Traci McGough as Jack's Mother, Gabriel Garcia as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Noah Thomas as Rapunzel's Prince, Andrew Sparks as the Steward, and Lucas Engle as Milky White. With Kingston Moore Narrating the show and featuring Malinda Villain as the Giant & Mary Henderson as Cinderella's Mother.

Associate Artistic Director, Niko Stamos, directs the Playhouse production of INTO THE WOODS, featuring music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Clifford Spulock as Lighting Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Master Electrician, Christopher Rhoton as Scenic/Projection Designer, Jonathan Willis as Props/Puppetry Designer & Scenic Painting, Eric Norton as Technical Director, and Morgan Firestone as stage manager.




In the skilled and creative hands of Titusville Playhouse, INTO THE WOODS is fresh and fantastic – with all the familiar elements, yes – but with a current sensibility and a unique aesthetic that made me feel like I was seeing this show for the first time again.
