Garden Theatre in Winter Garden, Florida Closes its Doors

The Garden Theatre in Winter Garden, Florida has closed its doors. A statement on the theatre's website states that the closure was due to "financial challenges that have proven insurmountable." The venue had originally opened in 1935 and reopened in 2008 after a long closure in 1963.

"Unfortunately, rising costs and the challenges of recent times, including significant state budget cuts, have deeply impacted our ability to secure the funding required to maintain our mission," reads the statement.

Read the full statement below:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Garden Theatre, Inc. due to financial challenges that have proven insurmountable. Despite our best efforts to continue providing a space for creativity, community, and the performing arts, we can no longer sustain the operational costs and demands necessary to keep our doors open.



Since 2008, Garden Theatre has been a haven for artists, performers, and audiences alike. We have been proud to nurture local talent, bring stories to life, and foster connections through the power of live theatre. It goes without saying that the performing arts contribute greatly to a community’s quality of life. Unfortunately, rising costs and the challenges of recent times, including significant state budget cuts, have deeply impacted our ability to secure the funding required to maintain our mission.



Garden Theatre has been a major part of the West Orange community for 16 years. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years—our audiences, donors, volunteers, and artists. Your dedication and passion have been the heartbeat of this theatre, and we are honored to have been part of this community for so very long.



While our final curtain has drawn, the memories, friendships, and artistic achievements we’ve shared will live on.

Thank you for being part of our story and for allowing Garden Theatre to be part of yours.



With deep gratitude,



The Garden Theatre

