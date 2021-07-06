Florida Theatrical Association presents CHESS in Concert at The Abbey in downtown Orlando for two performances on August 22 and 23. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AbbeyOrlando.com.

With music written by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus of the pop group ABBA, and lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, CHESS is the story of American and Russian chess players who play a match against each other - and compete for the same woman - at the height of the Cold War, which in itself was a manipulative game.

Florida Theatrical Association's production of CHESS in Concert, under the direction of Kenny Howard, stars Trevor Southworth, Brett McMahon, Janine Klein, Marissa Volpe, John Gracey, Joe Swanberg, and Ron Miles. The ensemble features Braxton Barr, Christie Duffer, Jessica Hoehn, Laura Peete, Molly Schoolmeester, Forrest Stringfellow, Mike Van Dyke and Gavin Waid.

"CHESS is a show that I believe is perfect for the concert format," says Howard. "I am thrilled with our cast, and cannot wait to share this with Orlando."

Tickets for CHESS in Concert at The Abbey are $25 for VIP reserved table seating and $15 for reserved seats. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.