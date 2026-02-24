Magician Joel Meyers to Perform at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prepare to question reality as Joel Meyers, one of the world's most celebrated magicians, takes the stage at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center for one night of mystery and illusion.

Join in for an immersive experience of psychology and spectacle that must be seen live to be believed on March 27 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Tickets are $25, and the performance is recommended for ages 16 and up.

For more than two decades, Meyers has toured 50+ countries, performed for A-list celebrities such as Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lopez, and amazed audiences from intimate theaters to massive arenas. NBC described his show as “a roller coaster ride,” while Newsweek praised his rare ability to “capture your imagination.” Even Al Pacino famously called him “the coolest person ever.”

With a massive global following and a performance style that pushes the boundaries of modern magic, Joel Meyers leaves audiences with one lingering question: How does he do it?