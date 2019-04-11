Digital Lottery Announced For DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour Stop in Orlando

Dear Evan Hansen will host a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance. Dear Evan Hansen, part of the Fairwinds Broadway in Orlando series, opens at Dr. Phillips Center on April 16, 2019 and runs through Sunday, April 21, 2019.

HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries 48 hours prior to the first performance in Orlando and will be accepted until 9 a.m. local time the day before the performance.

Visit https://www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen/ to register.

Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each.

The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup.

Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).



Declared "One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history" by the Washington Post's Peter Marks, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

