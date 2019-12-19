December 19th Update: RENT - Titusville Playhouse Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Orlando Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Orlando:

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Sterling Lovett - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 12%

Kim Ball - MARY POPPINS - St Luke's theatre 11%

Sara Catherine Barnes - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Winter Haven 7%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Kim Ball - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 21%

Rob Winn Anderson & Daniel Hunalp - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 15%

Tyler Beauregard - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 9%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

AJ Garcia - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 18%

Matt Carl - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 12%

Tamara Marke-Lares - INTO THE WOODS - Athens Theatre 10%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Dan Jones - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 13%

Jordyn Linkous - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 12%

AJ Garcia - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 9%

Best Direction of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Steve MacKinnon - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 10%

Hillary Brook - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 10%

Dominic Del Brocco - NEWSIES - Osceola Arts 10%

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)

Steven Heron - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%

Nick DeGruccio - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 11%

Mark Edward Smith - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 9%

Best Direction of a Play (Non-Professional)

Nathan Paul - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 18%

Kit Cleto - THE MIKADO - Central Florida Vocal Arts 17%

Beth Marshall - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 16%

Best Direction of a Play (Professional)

Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 16%

Roberta Emerson - STOP KISS - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 14%

Patrick Braillard - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 13%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

RENT - Titusville Playhouse 10%

MARY POPPINS - St Luke's theatre 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 7%

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Zachary Thomas - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 10%

Yan Diaz - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 9%

Christopher Robinson - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 7%

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Dan Domenech - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 12%

Parker James Fullmore - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 10%

Tyler Beauregard - IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 7%

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Jeffrey Allen Sneed - SWEAT - Theatre UCF 22%

Joshua Hernandez - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 20%

Ray Palen - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 18%

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)

Junior Nyong'o - HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 15%

Aidan Bangsund - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 12%

Matthew Gray - GIRL - Orlando Fringe 2019 11%

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessica Medley - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 20%

Grace Gustino - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 10%

Cami Miller - SISTER ACT - Osceola Arts 9%

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Yael Reich - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 11%

Kellie Rhianne - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 9%

Becca Southworth - ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - Athens Theatre 8%

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Kayleigh Mollycheck - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 24%

Ashleigh Ann Gardner - A DOLL'S HOUSE - CFCArts 19%

Amy Livingston - #GODHATESYOU - Theatre UCF 17%

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)

Laura Mansoori - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 15%

Kayleigh Mollycheck - VANITIES - Titusville Playhouse 12%

Whitney Morse - A DOLL'S HOUSE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 11%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Luke Atkinson - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%

Bert Scott - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 12%

George Jackson - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 8%

Best Music Direction (Non-Professional)

Robby Stamper - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 11%

John R. Mason III - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%

Victor Martinez - SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 7%

Best Music Direction (Professional)

Spencer Crosswell - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 17%

Robby Stamper - RAGTIME - Garden Theatre 15%

Josh Ceballos - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 13%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

SPRING AWAKENING - Celebration Theatre Company 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 8%

MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 7%

Best Musical (Professional)

RENT - Titusville Playhouse 11%

BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theatre 10%

RAGTIME - Garden Theater 10%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

NEXT TO NORMAL - CFCArts 22%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Moonlight Players 21%

SWEAT - Theatre UCF 15%

Best Play (Professional)

RAGTIME - Garden Theater 19%

HAMLET - Orlando Shakes 17%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 16%

Best Set Design (Non-Professional)

Cliff price - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Osceola Arts 17%

Tori Oakes - INTO THE WOODS - Athens Theatre 13%

Cliff Price - MATILDA - Titusville Playhouse 13%

Best Set Design (Professional)

Jay Bleakney - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 13%

Chris McKinney - BILLY ELLIOT - Garden Theater 12%

Joe Klug - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 11%

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Anthony Narciso - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 24%

Trevor Peters - NEXT TO NORMAL - Riverside Theatre 14%

Anthony Narciso - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 11%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Deejay Young - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 14%

Rodrigo Ignacio Cruz - EVITA - Orlando Shakes 12%

Aiden Bangsung - RAGTIME - Garden Theater 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)

Paul Bernardo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 38%

Freddy Ruiz - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Garden Theatre 33%

John Hamilton Rice - GLORIA - Mad Cow Theatre 8%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Cami Miller - MARY POPPINS - St. Luke's 12%

Jataria Heyward - RENT - Titusville Playhouse 11%

Aimee Aballo - HOLIDAY INN - Athens Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)

Julie Snyder - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Garden Theatre 27%

Jolie Hart - SHAKESPEARE'S TERMINATOR THE SECOND - Orlando Fringe 2019 14%

Allison Piehl - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Mad Cow Theatre 13%

Best World Premiere Production

SHOWGIRLS - Orlando Fringe 2019 14%

AS YOU LIKE IT:A MUSICAL - Stage 13%

GERTRUDE AND CLAUDIUS - Orlando Shakes 12%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles