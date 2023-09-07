DRACULA Comes to CityArts in October

The lush melodies of Frank Wilhorn underscore Bram Stoker’s literary masterwork in Opera del Sol’s production of Dracula, the Musical is coming to downtown Orlando this October.



Best known as the composer of hit Broadway shows Jekyll & Hyde, Wonderland, and The Civil War, Wildhorn’s Dracula brings the centuries-old vampire to London. But rather than the story of a one-dimensional monster driven purely by hunger, Wildhorn presents a thrilling and seductive drama of dreamlike temptation. Returning to Opera del Sol’s roots, this production will break from a theatrical venue, opting instead for the non-traditional space in CityArts gallery. This immersive experience will explore the audience's deepest fears and darkest desires, while questioning reality itself.



Stage Director Theresa Smith-Levin will lead a deliciously talented cast alongside Music Director Bert Rodriguez and Producer Danielle Ziss. David Bracamonte, most recently seen in the role of Count Carl Magnus in CFVA’s production of A Little Night Music, returns to the stage in the title role, alongside veteran company talent including Kit Cleto as Jonathan Harker and Sean Powell as Quincey Morris. Angela Tims as Mina Murray and Kayla Kelsay Morales will be making their company debut among other beloved local talent. This extraordinary cast will be enhanced by immersive projections, live percussive elements and original video elements



This season’s offerings are presented under the banner “Where The Voice Takes Center Stage.” This tagline is meant to shine a spotlight on what Central Florida Vocal Arts and Opera del Sol do best - offer compelling vocal performances that inspire audiences.



Due to the unique venue, this intimate performance can only accommodate 90 patrons per performance. With a limited six performance run, this production is expected to sell out quickly as have the company’s last two productions of A Little Night Music and The Secret Garden.

WHAT Opera del Sol presents Dracula, the Musical

WHEN Select evenings Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8:00 PM

WHERE CityArts Gallery - 39 S. Magnolia Ave. Orlando, FL 32801

TICKETS https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2262302®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.CentralFloridaVocalArts.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

