Creative City Project Presents ANTHOLOGY Coming To Renaissance Theatre Company Next Month

Creative City Project announces their latest immersive experience "Anthology" coming to Renaissance Theatre Company on Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21, 2022. In partnership with Burrow Press, Anthology is a night of stories and spirits featuring four writers' original works paired with custom cocktails curated to match each story, designed to bring a new level of immersion into the art of fiction. Throughout the 70-minute show, live jazz music, an intimate atmosphere and incredible storytelling combine to create a one-of-a-kind evening. Anthology originally debuted in 2014.

"We are thrilled to kick off our 2022-2023 season with the exciting return of Anthology," Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "Whether an individual is a lover of literature, cocktails or live music, Anthology has something for all. We are grateful to partner with Burrow Press again and spotlight their talented authors, and we hope everyone takes this immersive journey into fiction with us."

Anthology features original stories from Burrow Press authors: Teresa Carmody, Shane Hinton, Brianna Johnson and Melanie Farmer. Burrow Press is the literary publisher of Stetson University's MFA of the Americas program, focusing on collaboration, translation and literature in the expanded field. They publish award-winning poetry and prose in print (3-4 times a year) and online (weekly) in Burrow Press Review. Since 2010, Burrow Press has provided over 1,400 opportunities for writers to publish and share their work.

LOCATION: Renaissance Theatre Company, 425 North Bumby Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

DATES: Friday, August 19, Saturday, August 20, Sunday, August 21 - Shows 6:30pm/8:30pm

TICKETS: Tickets are $35 per person, which include four 3 oz. cocktail tastings. This seated event is for ages 21+. All guests must show a valid ID at the door. Purchase at: www.creativecityproject.com/anthology.

PARKING: Parking is available in one of the garages near the Ren (free and open) on McRae Avenue or Alden Road. Guests are encouraged to Uber/Lyft.