Orlando Fringe to Present COLIN MOCHRIE & FRIENDS: A Fab Fringe Fundraiser

Orlando Fringe will present a one-night-only performance with improv icon Colin Mochrie in “Colin Mochrie & Friends: A Fab Fringe Fundraiser” coming to The Plaza Live on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 7pm.

Best known for Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Mochrie will be joined by special guest performers, who are locally known artists from award-winning Fringe shows. The show is a single, unscripted performance created live on stage. Scenes and moments are built in real time, making this a rare opportunity to see Colin Mochrie in an intimate setting alongside artists from the local Orlando community. The event is also a fundraiser supporting Orlando Fringe's year-round work to keep art affordable for both artists and audiences. Whether guests are a longtime Fringe supporter or attending their first Fringe event, the evening supports the artists and programs that make Orlando Fringe possible.

“Fringe festivals remind me that theatre doesn't need falling chandeliers or flying cars to make you feel, make you think or take your breath away,” says Colin Mochrie. “It just needs performers brave enough to step onstage with a project that they believe in, that they passionately need to share with an audience. Who wouldn't want to support that?”

In addition to his run on the improv television show Whose Line is it Anyway?, Colin has made a name for himself on the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals circuit – selling out runs at Winnipeg Fringe and Edmonton Fringe (the largest theater festival in North America). The show will also be hosted by Rob Ward and feature improvisers Chase Padgett, Joel Warren, Emily Fontano, Robby Pigott, DK Reinemer and Ashley Evans (on piano).

General admission tickets start at $60. VIP tickets are also available. VIP ticket holders are invited to arrive early for a pre-show experience beginning at 6:30pm, which includes light bites and guest performances. VIPs receive early venue entry, priority seating and access to front-row seats.

I'm so excited for us to bring back our Fab Fringe fundraiser!” says Bruce Costella, Orlando Fringe Development Manager. “I think this kind of live performance speaks to the heart of what we do as an organization.”

Experience Orlando Fringe Presents “Colin Mochrie & Friends: A Fab Fringe Fundraiser” Monday, April 6, 2026 at 7pm at The Plaza Live.