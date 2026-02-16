Photos: LILLY AND THE PIRATES at Orlando Family Stage

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Orlando Family Stage is sharing first look production photos from Lilly and the Pirates The Musical, a brand new musical based on the beloved book by Phyllis Root. Performances through March 15. Tickets from $20 for children and $28 for adults.

This high seas adventure follows Lilly as she faces a worrying world with imagination, heart, and determination. When her uncle’s once vibrant library stands nearly empty, Lilly embarks on a daring journey shaped by courage, curiosity, and the belief that stories matter. Featuring original music, a playful pirate crew, and vibrant stage design, the production brings books to life in thrilling new ways.

Lilly and the Pirates The Musical is Adapted from the book by Phyllis Root, with a book by John Maclay (internationally produced playwright) and Will Eno (Pulitzer Prize finalist; The Realistic Joneses), and a soaring score by Brett Ryback (writer/composer of Passing Through, Joe Schmoe Saves the World, and TYA musicals including Nate the Great and Little Piglet Gets a Sister; Off-Broadway original cast of Murder for Two), Lilly and the Pirates: The Musical traces one girl’s journey from worry to bravery.

Directed by Christian Barillas (actor and director; stage work at The Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, and South Coast Rep; television credits include Modern Family) with music direction by Brett Ryback, this high seas adventure blends heart, humor, and theatrical imagination.

Photo Credit: Orlando Family Stage / McKenzie Lakey

Juliette Naranjo, Kesley Kline, Nathan Olmeda, Chase Williams, Katie Michaels

Radamés Medina Meléndez, Juliette Naranjo, Jessica Stone

Chase Williams

Chase Williams

Radamés Medina Meléndez

Juliette Naranjo

Juliette Naranjo and Katie Michaels