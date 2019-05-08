Coral Gables Museum Board Member Celebrated For Public Contributions

Recognizing the untapped potential for arts and culture in Coral Gables, MG Developer CEO and public art philanthropist Alirio Torrealba was celebrated at the Coral Gables Museum for his work in revitalizing and shaping the city's creative atmosphere.

Presented at the Museum's Fewell Gallery by Kreps DeMaria Public Relations, the evening soirée featured remarks by local figures including Catherine Cathers, Coral Gables Magazine's Richard Roffman and Coral Gables Museum Executive Director John Allen, as well as hosts Sissy DeMaria Koehne and Israel Kreps of Kreps DeMaria.

"Alirio has become an integral part of the fabric of this community, leading by example through his generosity in amplifying the city's offerings and creating spaces for the public to take part in," said Catherine Cathers, City of Coral Gables Arts & Culture Specialist. "We have worked with Alirio for the past few years and greatly appreciate his accomplishments and vision for the city and those who call it home."

Under his leadership, Torrealba commissioned an original stone bench as the inaugural piece for the City's Art in Public Places, Public Art in Private Development program. Titled "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in Balboa Plaza, the sculpture serves as an outdoor space for residents to congregate and delve within the city's lush scenery.

Shortly before dedicating the stone sculpture, Torrealba identified a void in areas for residents to appreciate new art. He immediately presented three pop-up galleries throughout Downtown Coral Gables and established a creative haven for International Artists to develop and showcase authentic works.

Purposefully involved in driving the creative direction of Coral Gables, Torrealba's appointment marks MG Developer's latest endeavor in transforming the city into a South Florida epicenter for arts and culture. As part of the new Board of Directors, Torrealba will further the Museum's mission within the community through direct oversight and discussion of the organization's finances, projects, and event conceptualizations.

Torrealba culminated the event with personal remarks highlighting plans for his newest role in expanding opportunities for cultural education and engagement, as well as his appreciation of those he will be working alongside at the Museum.

"It was truly an honor to be honored by such respected individuals at one of the city's renowned institutions," said Torrealba. "I look forward to continue giving back to my community and elevating its stature as a destination for arts that residents and visitors from all over the world will enjoy."

For more information, please visit www.MGDeveloperMiami.com.





